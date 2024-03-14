This upcoming Xbox / PC RTS is an insane mix of 'Age of Empires' and the BBC's 'Planet Earth'

What you need to know

A new trailer for Empire of the Ants, an upcoming real-time strategy game based on the 1991 novel by Bernard Weber, was unveiled at GDC 2024.

The game has the player assume the role of an ant on a mission to help its colony build a new home and protect it from the elements and predators.

Empire of the Ants will launch on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC sometime during 2024.

During the GDC 2024, a new trailer was dropped for a fascinating and unique title called Empire of the Ants. This is a photo-realistic, real-time strategy game based on the 1991 novel of the same name by Bernard Werber and is scheduled to launch on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC systems later this year.

The game revolves around the life of the 103,683rd ant of a gigantic ant colony. Their goal is to help their colony find a new home and defend it from threats such as giant bugs like stinkbugs, slugs, and spiders or harsh environmental conditions like storms and blizzards.

To accomplish your goal, you will need to explore ecosystems to forage food and nest-building materials for your colony, form alliances with other insects and more wildlife, and hundreds of ants to attack enemy insects in coordinated assaults.

In addition, you will need to observe and plan around the weather and seasons when traveling or battling. The layout of the environment can change depending on whether day or night and adverse seasonal weather effects can extremely benefit or cripple your colony.

A bug's life is not an easy one

Among the many upcoming Xbox titles and upcoming PC titles releasing in 2024, Empire of the Ants is definitely one of the more creative games to keep an eye out for. It's got a fresh premise and gameplay loop, the immersive setting is dripping with atmosphere, and the photo-realistic graphics are simply gorgeous to look at thanks to the game's Unreal Engine 5.

However, will Empire of the Ants be able to pull this game's larger-than-life premise and go on to become one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of 2024? Stay tuned to find out as we continue to monitor the development process for this intriguing game and announce its final release date.

Empire of the Ants is scheduled to launch on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store sometime later in 2024.