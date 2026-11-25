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Sony's "Plays best on PS5" tagline for GTA 6 is a lie, it turns out.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has proven to be the biggest entertainment launch in history, beating the entire box office run of The Avengers' biggest hits in a few days. The game will doubtless go on to make Take-Two even more money when it hits PC and gets its inevitable online version too, blowing through online boycotts and culture war drama with consummate ease.

It has also been a huge success story for its primary platforms, Xbox and PlayStation. It has been particularly successful on PS5 too, owing to Sony's larger install base, which has been far more effectively managed than Xbox over the past decade as we all know at this point.

Xbox fans have some cause to celebrate though, as it seems "their" version of the game is actually performing far better during actual gameplay, marketing guff aside.

Grand Theft Auto 6 - The Big Console Comparison - PS5/PS5 Pro/Xbox Series X|S - YouTube Watch On

Digital Foundry analyses video game performance across a variety of platforms, and with GTA 6 only available on current-gen console systems and Sony's marketing claims, interest in this comparison has been more pervasive than usual.

And indeed, Digital Foundry's analysis seems to suggest in no uncertain terms that the Xbox Series X version is generally superior to the PS5. Digital Foundry says that the PS5 version suffers from frame rate issues far more frequently than the Xbox Series X. Given GTA 6's action-oriented gameplay, having smooth frames is pretty crucial.

The Xbox Series X version supports VRR, which with a compatible display helps offset frame drops and smooth out performance perception. GTA 6's sandbox is among the most complex in history, so it's an impressive feat that it runs as well as it does in general on both PS5 and Xbox Series X systems.

The Xbox Series X is more powerful than the PS5 on paper already anyway, so you would expect it to run slightly better there in general. The contention comes from the marketing tagline Sony paid for "plays best on PS5," which is now effectively false.

GTA 6 performs better on Xbox Series X than the base PS5, despite Sony's "plays best on PS5" marketing. Digital Foundry says the "PS5 suffers substantially more frequent frame-rate drops than Series X" and that Xbox's VRR support helps out a lot, too https://t.co/jEClqGw5teNovember 24, 2026

Of course, the internet is reacting as reasonably as you would expect from this empirical analysis. This is without Xbox Series X leveraging FSR 4.1 either, which in theory, could push the visuals on Xbox Series X beyond even that of the extremely expensive PS5 Pro. I've been investigating whether or not PlayStation's marketing deal is effectively artificially hindering the Xbox Series X version here by arbitrarily blocking FSR 4.1, but that's for another day. At least the Xbox Series S has FSR 4.1 for GTA 6, and the results are incredibly impressive.

It's no secret that Xbox has more than dropped the ball this gen. Microsoft didn't secure long-term contracts for its hardware footprint. Instead, it opted for a strategy that leaned heavily into multi-platform software delivery for maximum margins, over the complexity of competing for its own ecosystem on the global stage. Xbox users naturally reacted poorly to this strategy, and incoming Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has pledged to return Xbox to an eco-system first paradigm, complete with exclusive games an investment in first-party hardware and systems.

The AI-induced component crisis is preventing Xbox from finding hardware supplies to meet demand outside of the U.S., which likely informed Microsoft's decision to pass on GTA 6 marketing. At least existing Xbox Series X users can rest easy knowing they likely have the best version of the game for a good while to come.

In truth, the best place to play GTA 6 is wherever you can. The differences are negligible in reality, and when you're hands on you're not going to be pixel counting. PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS5 Pro, and even GTA 6 users on Xbox Cloud Gaming are all eating well this holiday season, I think.

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