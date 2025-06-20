16 billion accounts suffer "the largest data breach" — Google, Facebook, Telegram, and more are susceptible to malicious attacks

A research team at Cybernews uncovered the data breach, which included login credentials from major platforms.

Major platforms were recently hit by what cybersecurity experts are calling "the largest data breach." The Cybernews research team uncovered a whopping 16 billion leaked login credentials, including passwords to Facebook, Google, and Apple accounts buried under massive datasets (via Forbes).

The number of cybersecurity threats threatening the safety and privacy of your confidential data is on the rise, with bad actors leveraging sophisticated tools like generative AI to deploy their deceptive ploys.

Now, Cybernews has been looking into this issue since the beginning of the year, discovering "30 exposed datasets containing from tens of millions to over 3.5 billion records each."

Perhaps more concerning, none of the exposed datasets had been previously reported, further elaborating the magnitude of the data breach. However, there might be an exception for the 184 million record “mysterious database” uncovered by security researchers, as reported by WIRED.

According to the research team:

"This is not just a leak – it’s a blueprint for mass exploitation. With over 16 billion login records exposed, cybercriminals now have unprecedented access to personal credentials that can be used for account takeover, identity theft, and highly targeted phishing."

"What’s especially concerning is the structure and recency of these datasets – these aren’t just old breaches being recycled. This is fresh, weaponizable intelligence at scale."

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The research team revealed that the data was packaged as a URL, featuring login credentials and a password. They further revealed that the data breach could provide malicious users with access to "pretty much any online service imaginable, from Apple, Facebook, and Google, to GitHub, Telegram, and various government services."

To that end, those behind the data breaches remain unknown, making it impossible to issue action items to wipe the data stored in these batches. The team also indicated that they could not pinpoint what kind of attacks the hackers were planning to deploy with the exposed login credentials at hand.

In the interim, frequently changing your passwords, using up-to-date software, and avoiding suspicious links is often your last line of defense against malicious attacks. Keep your accounts secure.