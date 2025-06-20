16 billion accounts suffer "the largest data breach" — Google, Facebook, Telegram, and more are susceptible to malicious attacks
The breach has reportedly leaked credentials for accounts on platforms from Apple, GitHub, and government services.
Major platforms were recently hit by what cybersecurity experts are calling "the largest data breach." The Cybernews research team uncovered a whopping 16 billion leaked login credentials, including passwords to Facebook, Google, and Apple accounts buried under massive datasets (via Forbes).
The number of cybersecurity threats threatening the safety and privacy of your confidential data is on the rise, with bad actors leveraging sophisticated tools like generative AI to deploy their deceptive ploys.
Now, Cybernews has been looking into this issue since the beginning of the year, discovering "30 exposed datasets containing from tens of millions to over 3.5 billion records each."
Perhaps more concerning, none of the exposed datasets had been previously reported, further elaborating the magnitude of the data breach. However, there might be an exception for the 184 million record “mysterious database” uncovered by security researchers, as reported by WIRED.
According to the research team:
"This is not just a leak – it’s a blueprint for mass exploitation. With over 16 billion login records exposed, cybercriminals now have unprecedented access to personal credentials that can be used for account takeover, identity theft, and highly targeted phishing."
"What’s especially concerning is the structure and recency of these datasets – these aren’t just old breaches being recycled. This is fresh, weaponizable intelligence at scale."
The research team revealed that the data was packaged as a URL, featuring login credentials and a password. They further revealed that the data breach could provide malicious users with access to "pretty much any online service imaginable, from Apple, Facebook, and Google, to GitHub, Telegram, and various government services."
To that end, those behind the data breaches remain unknown, making it impossible to issue action items to wipe the data stored in these batches. The team also indicated that they could not pinpoint what kind of attacks the hackers were planning to deploy with the exposed login credentials at hand.
In the interim, frequently changing your passwords, using up-to-date software, and avoiding suspicious links is often your last line of defense against malicious attacks. Keep your accounts secure.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry at Windows Central. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.
