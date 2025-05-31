Microsoft is hard at work on the next version of Windows 11, which is expected to debut later this year as Windows 11 version 25H2. The company usually releases a new version of the operating system every fall, and we expect the same to take place this year.

Windows 11 version 25H2 is yet to be officially announced, though references to its existence have appeared in recent Windows 11 preview builds and documentation, all but confirming that it's in development.

We will continue to update this page with more information about Windows 11 version 25H2 as it becomes available. So be sure to bookmark it and check back frequently!

(Image credit: Future)

Microsoft has committed to releasing a new version of the Windows 11 operating system in the second half of every year. This usually occurs in the September or October timeframe, and we expect that to remain true this year with version 25H2.

In the past, Microsoft has utilized a "phased rollout" approach when it comes to the availability of version updates. This means that even though the update may be released in September or October, it's unlikely you will see it in Windows Update right away.

A new version of Windows 11 will reset the support clock, which means users running version 25H2 once it releases will be supported with security and bug fixes for longer than those who remain on version 24H2 or older.

New Windows 11 version releases are typically supported for 24 months from their initial availability date.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

25H2 is unlikely to deliver a major new platform release. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Version 25H2 is expected to ship on top of the same platform release that debuted with version 24H2 last year. That means version 25H2 will likely be delivered as a smaller enablement package or cumulative style update, and not a full-blown OS upgrade.

The good news is that this style of update for version 25H2 will mean an overall smaller download and install process, which should allow your PC to install the latest release at a much faster pace, almost like a normal monthly security update.

Microsoft has done this before with Windows 11 version 23H2, which was based on the same platform release as version 22H2 before it. So this isn't new, and allows for Microsoft to keep the OS stable by maintaining the same platform release for longer.

The current platform release that 24H2 and 25H2 will be based on is called Germanium. Microsoft has confirmed that it is making improvements to Germanium thoughout 2025, which will likely benefit the version 25H2 release this fall.

New features

The new Windows 11 Start menu coming later this year. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Thanks to Microsoft's "continuous innovation" strategy for Windows 11, Microsoft is releasing new features for the OS on a constant basis. That means the version updates that arrive every fall often aren't very feature-heavy, as many of the features that were in development throughout the year are already shipping by that point.

However, that doesn't mean there won't be some features exclusive to 25H2. Microsoft is yet to confirm any specific features tied to the 25H2 release, but we'll be sure to let you know here if they do.

Right now, we know Microsoft is working on a handful of new features that aren't yet shipping. These include a new Start menu for Windows 11 that's more customizable, an AI-powered agent in the Settings app, and more.