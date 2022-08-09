Windows 10 version 22H2: Everything you need to know

What you need to know

Microsoft has announced the next version of Windows 10, known as version 22H2.

The update will be launching later this year as a servicing style release with build 19045.

It's expect to ship with a "scoped" set of minor features and changes.

Windows 10 version 22H2 is the next OS release for Windows 10 customers, expected to begin rolling out this fall. Just like version 21H2, version 22H2 for Windows 10 is expected to be a very minor release, focusing on a scoped set of features and changes that focus on Microsoft's enterprise customers.

Now that Windows 11 is on the market, Microsoft is focused on bringing new features to that OS instead, meaning Windows 10 is pretty much in maintenance mode at this point. Although it continues to get new version releases, no consumer-facing OS features are expected to ship on Windows 10 going forward.

Windows 11 is also getting a version 22H2 update this September. Here's everything you need to know about that release.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Windows 10 version 22H2 doesn't have an exact release date just yet. Microsoft has announced that the update will be coming later this year, and has rolled out the first preview build to Insiders in the Release Preview channel.

Just like the last handful of Windows 10 version updates, version 22H2 will ship as a servicing style release, meaning it won't require a full download and install, and is overall much less risky to install. The download will be small in size, and the installation process should only take a couple of minutes.

Microsoft has also released an ISO for Windows 10 version 22H2, which can be downloaded from the Windows Insider ISO page. The ISO includes build 19045.1826, which will then update to 19045.1865 once installed and connected to the internet.

22H2: New features

Microsoft is yet to announce a list of exact features and changes coming in Windows 10 version 22H2. It has already rolled out a preview build for Insiders in the Release Preview channel, but that build included no notable changes or enhancements.

The company says the version 22H2 release of Windows 10 is expected to contain a "scoped set of features," of which it will detail in the coming weeks. It's highly likely that version 22H2 will follow the same trend that the last handful of Windows 10 version updates have, meaning there won't be any significant changes for end-users to worry about.

It's likely that any changes and features shipping as part of version 22H2 will focus on maintaining Windows 10 for Microsoft's business and enterprise customers, with the release also expected to launch with an updated support lifecycle that business customers require.

22H2: Support lifecycle

Microsoft has not yet detailed the support lifecycle window for Windows 10 version 22H2. We do expect there to be a new cycle announced for this release, just as there was for the last Windows 10 version update.