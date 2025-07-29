Quiz: How well do you know Windows 10 on its 10th anniversary?
Windows 10 has been on the market for 10 whole years. That's a long time, so why not test how well you know the OS with our expert quiz? We bet you won't get them all right!
We're celebraing Windows 10's 10th anniversary today, and we thought a great way of doing that is with a quiz that covers obscure and unique aspects of the OS. You may have used Windows 10 for a decade, but do you know obscure trivial facts about it like we do?
We've built an 11-question quiz that dives into everything from codenames to version releases to obscure facts to see who is most knowledgeable when it comes to Windows 10 lore. Try not to cheat when answering the questions, we want it to be a true test of knowledge and skill!
How many questions did you get right? Let us know in the comments!
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.