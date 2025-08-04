Windows Central Podcast: 10 years of Windows 10, and Copilot Mode!
Dan and Zac take a look back at Windows 10 as it celebrates its 10th anniversary and discussing how it's evolved over the years. Plus, a first look at Copilot Mode and the 50th Anniversary Surface Laptop!
On this week's episode of the Windows Central Podcast, Dan and Zac take a look back at Windows 10 as it celebrates its 10th anniversary and discussing how it's evolved over the years. We'll also get into Microsoft's strong financial performance and the recent company layoffs. We've got a lot to say about the new Copilot features in Microsoft Edge and what we've seen with Copilot Vision on smartphones. Plus, we'll talk about the state of the Surface line, a couple of very special limited-edition laptops, and the upcoming GPT-5 integration into Copilot. We'll also be covering the latest on Windows 10 security updates, Adobe's new ARM-native beta apps, and a great deal on the Asus ZenBook A14. And of course, we'll be discussing the future of AI and its potential impact on our lives!
NEW: Have a question you want us to answer on the podcast? Send it to us at podcast@windowscentral.com
Hosts:
- Daniel Rubino
- Zac Bowden
LIVE Video Podcast
You can watch the live, uncut version of the Windows Central Podcast on our YouTube channel!
