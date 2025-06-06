Windows Central Podcast: Is Windows in trouble?
Daniel and Zac discuss the current state of Windows 11 on gaming handhelds, and how failures like Windows Core OS and Windows CorePC have put Microsoft on the back foot in this new mobile category.
On this week's episode of the Windows Central Podcast, Daniel and Zac discuss the current state of Windows 11 on gaming handhelds, and how failures like Windows Core OS and Windows CorePC have put Microsoft on the back foot in this new mobile category. Also on the agenda: Windows 11 Start menu designs, Bing Video Creator, and AI leading us down a lonely path.
NEW: Have a question you want us to answer on the podcast? Send it to us at podcast@windowscentral.com
Hosts:
- Daniel Rubino
- Zac Bowden
LIVE Video Podcast
You can watch the live, uncut version of the Windows Central Podcast on our YouTube channel!
