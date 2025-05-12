Windows Central Podcast: All about new (smaller) Surface PCs
Daniel and Zac discuss Microsoft's latest wave of Surface PCs, our initial impressions of the new Surface Pro 12-inch, and how they fit into the lineup.
On this week's episode of the Windows Central Podcast, Daniel and Zac discuss Microsoft's latest wave of Surface PCs, our initial impressions of the new Surface Pro 12-inch, and how they fit into the lineup. They also discuss a whole bunch of new Windows 11 features that are coming later this year, including a new AI agent in Settings, the updated Start menu, and more.
NEW: Have a question you want us to answer on the podcast? Send it to us at podcast@windowscentral.com
Hosts:
- Daniel Rubino
- Zac Bowden
