The Battlefield 6 PC system requirements are here in time for Open Beta, and they're kind, too — here are the specs you'll need to run the explosive FPS

For all of its chaotic, explosion-filled action, Battlefield 6's PC system requirements actually aren't too bad.

Electronic Arts' (EA) and DICE's classic large-scale, all-out warfare FPS series Battlefield has struggled to win the hearts and minds of gamers for quite a few years now, with Battlefield V getting a mixed reception and Battlefield 2042 widely considered to be a flop.

However, there's a very strong chance the franchise is about to make a colossal comeback with Battlefield 6 — a new entry scheduled to release on October 10 that's slated to bring Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 gamers some of the most explosive and thrilling multiplayer action in the series' history.

Its developers floored fans around the world with a terrific multiplayer reveal, confirming the return of Battlefield's iconic classes and dynamic in-depth destruction systems while elevating its visuals, gameplay feel, and suite of available content to new heights.

The Battlefield 6 Open Beta — available freely to all during the weekends of August 9-10 and August 14-17, with August 7-8 Early Access running for those that participated in Battlefield Labs playtests — was also revealed, and ahead of its debut next week, DICE announced the shooter's system requirements on PC as well.

You can view them below, both in the official graphic and in the table beneath it:

Here are the official PC system requirements for the Battlefield 6 Open Beta. (Image credit: DICE | EA)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Battlefield 6 PC system requirements Header Cell - Column 0 Minimum Recommended Graphics settings: 1080p @ 30 FPS, Low settings 1440p @ 60 FPS, High settings (Balanced), 1080p @ 80+ FPS, Low settings (Performance) GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT / Intel Arc A380 NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT / Intel Arc B580 Video memory: 6 GB 8 GB CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM: 16GB (dual-channel, 2133 MHz) 16GB (dual-channel, 3200 MHz) OS: Windows 10 Windows 10 DirectX: DirectX 12 DirectX 12 Storage: 75 GB HDD (at launch) 75 GB SSD (at launch) Other: TPM 2.0 enabled, UEFI Secure Boot enabled, HVCI capable, VBS capable TPM 2.0 enabled, UEFI Secure Boot enabled, HVCI capable, VBS capable

One might expect the specs necessary to run Battlefield 6 to be quite high given how visually impressive the game looks and the huge scale of its 64-player maps, but the system requirements listed here actually aren't bad at all.

For one thing, you'll be able to play the game on hardware over five to six years old now, with graphics cards like the NVIDIA RTX 2060 and CPUs such as the beloved Intel Core i5-8400 able to achieve a steady framerate of 30 FPS at 1080p with Low settings. Sure, that's not an ideal way to enjoy a chaotic multiplayer shooter, but it's playable, and these days, even Low settings look pretty good.

What's more surprising, though, is that the recommended specs are extremely modest. With something like an RTX 3060 Ti and an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, you can drop into the battlefield at 1440p with a steady 60 FPS at High settings. Frankly, that's pretty shocking — and that's (presumably) before we take things like Super Resolution upscaling or AI Frame Generation into account.

By and large, most PC gamers with a modern rig shouldn't need to make upgrades, and it's even possible to run the game off an older hard-disk drive (though you should definitely get one of the best SSDs for much faster loading speeds). 75 GB isn't too bad of a file size, either, especially compared to the eye-watering storage requirements games like Call of Duty have.

Some may take issue with the requirements for enabling UEFI Secure Boot and HVCI, as these are there due to Battlefield 6's kernel-level anti-cheat solution that will inevitably draw some controversy for its deep level of system access. Programs like it are the most effective options to combat hacking, however.

Battlefield 6 looks to be an exciting return to form for DICE's legendary franchise after Battlefield V and especially Battlefield 2042 failed to live up to expectations. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

In the event you'd like to check to make sure your PC can run Battlefield 6, you can do so by typing "dxdiag" in the Windows Search Bar and selecting the command prompt that pops up. This will open a window that shows your GPU on the "Display" tab, and everything else relevant on the "System" one. Hard drive space, meanwhile, is simple to check with Windows File Explorer.

Something worth noting is that while Battlefield 6 is available to buy on Steam, the EA App, and the Epic Games Store on PC, you'll need to launch it through the EA App if you purchase it through Epic. You won't, however, if you get it on Steam (as if people needed another reason to prefer Valve's client). You'll need an EA account to play no matter which storefront you choose, though.

Battlefield 6 preorders are available now, with its Standard Edition costing $70 (thank you for saying no to $80 games, EA...at least for now). Preordering isn't necessary for Open Beta access, though you do get a few exclusive cosmetics if you decide to pull the trigger.