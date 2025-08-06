Battlefield 6 beta menu screen draws in 40,000 concurrent, days before beta begins — This really could be make or break for the franchise
Players have come in droves in anticipation for Battlefield 6, opting to wait in the menu days before the beta starts
It appears that fans are already eager to jump into Battlefield 6, the closed beta is set to drop on August 7, 2025, at 1am PT / 4am ET / 9am BST and yet fans are pouring into the game in droves with over 40,000 people seemingly just sitting in the menu a full day before the closed beta even releases.
For those waiting for the open beta, you’ll be glad to know the open beta weekend is on August 9, 2025, at 1am PT / 4am ET / 9am BST for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, same as the closed beta.
What’s got people so excited for Battlefield?
Battlefield 6 has been in testing via Battlefield Labs, a program announced earlier in 2025. It gave select players under NDA the chance to test upcoming Battlefield experiences and provide feedback ahead of launch.
Despite the NDA, leaks have surfaced, but overall, Battlefield Labs feels like a step in the right direction. It allowed the community to get early hands-on, stress-test the game, and offer real-time input on key areas of the multiplayer experience.
Player impressions for those hinted at major improvements to gunplay, movement, and destruction. Early feedback suggested DICE is delivering on its promise to return to the franchise’s roots, taking inspiration from Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3, with large-scale, grounded battles across sprawling maps.
I’d also be remiss as a lifelong Halo fan to not mention just how fantastic Battlefield portal looks, a Forge like experience.
It allows for user-generated content powered by the Godot engine, which should allow for some amazing custom modes and maps that are more akin to Fortnite’s creator mode than Forge in terms of what might be possible.
Another reason people might be excited for Battlefield 6 is the obvious comparison point to Call of Duty (CoD). While CoD continues to dominate in terms of raw numbers, it’s arguably lost a lot of its identity.
Once grounded and military-focused, CoD is now filled with cartoonish crossover skins from shows like American Dad and Beavis and Butt-head. For some, it’s starting to feel more like Fortnite, and not in a good way.
That’s where Battlefield 6 stands out. The tone is more grounded, gritty, and real. It’s offering something Call of Duty arguably can’t anymore, and based on the reveal and player feedback so far, it looks like Battlefield might finally be back on track.
Despite what could seemingly be a threat to CoD’s dominance, Activision leadership spoke recently about Battlefield 6, claiming they aren’t worried as Call of Duty is “Too Big to Fail.”
This really could be make or break for the franchise
Battlefield 2042 launched in 2021 to a mixed reception. The trailers looked promising, but the game arrived in a buggy state, missing basic features like a scoreboard. Overall, it suffered from poor design decisions.
Fan backlash was swift. Players critiqued the removal of traditional classes in favour of specialists, the lack of key features, and the sense that the game didn’t know what it wanted to be.
Post-launch, 2042 struggled to hold onto players and quickly became a punchline online. The negative sentiment did real damage to the franchise’s reputation.
Since then, DICE has promised to course-correct with things fans want for the franchise. Battlefield 6 brings back a traditional class system, includes a scoreboard from day one, and will feature classic maps based on player requests.
It’s clear that effort has been put into winning back the long-time fans, and that effort is being made to restore what made Battlefield feel special in the first place.
Preliminary data also points to Battlefield 6 performing strongly, with early interest and player engagement suggesting the franchise could be on the verge of a real comeback.
Will you be diving into Battlefield 6 during the beta weekends, or are you holding out for the full release on October 10, 2025, across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC?
Personally, I’ll be checking out the beta on Xbox. DICE confirmed that it runs at 60fps on console, and honestly, my ageing PC probably wouldn’t deliver anything close to a smooth experience.
Adam is a Psychology Master’s graduate passionate about gaming, community building, and digital engagement. A lifelong Xbox fan since 2001, he started with Halo: Combat Evolved and remains an avid achievement hunter. Over the years, he has engaged with several Discord communities, helping them get established and grow. Gaming has always been more than a hobby for Adam—it’s where he’s met many friends, taken on new challenges, and connected with communities that share his passion.
