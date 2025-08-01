Battlefield 6 community reacts to the multiplayer reveal — player movement, cosmetics, server browser, PC specs, and more

The Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal trailer is here, and the Battlefield community is busy giving its thoughts.

I've been a gamer long enough to have dipped my mouse hand into every Battlefield game since the original, Battlefield 1942, kicked things off in 2002.

Since then, the Battlefield series has seen its fair share of successes, but it has also had some disappointments. On the latter front, we all know that I'm talking about Battlefield 2042.

Released in 2021, the game arrived in a half- semi-finished state, jammed full of unwanted specialists with cringe-inducing voice lines, massive maps with bland filling, tons of bugs and netcode issues, and a lack of basic Battlefield staples like a server browser and scoreboard. Yes, an FPS game launched without a scoreboard.

👉 Related: Battlefield 6 reveal trailer shows grounded warfare in a divided America

It didn't take long for Battlefield 2042 to become one of the lowest-rated games ever on Steam. Developer DICE did its best to salvage its content, but even today, the game remains at a Mixed rating with 240,000+ Steam reviews.

DICE and publisher EA are clearly attempting to correct course with Battlefield 6, which just had its explosive multiplayer reveal on July 31. It was tantalizing enough to shoot Battlefield 6 to the top of Steam's global top sellers list, and that's just for pre-orders.

The Battlefield community is hyped at the gritty warfare, extensive destructibility, and combined arms fighting, but it's not only positive feedback that I'm seeing around the web. I've gathered a wide range of reactions from the Battlefield 6 community right here.

Battlefield 6 community reactions to the multiplayer reveal

I'm kicking things off with general reactions to the lengthy multiplayer reveal. The YouTube video already has 1,700+ comments at the time of writing, with most looking optimistic.

A collection of comments to the Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal trailer on YouTube. (Image credit: YouTube | Future)

One commenter remarks on the reveal and launch scheduling, noting that it's not being dragged out for too long. Just below, someone else calls out the fact that DICE (hopefully) learned its lesson regarding a lack of game testing; it's make or break for the Battlefield series this time around.

Many fans are still not committing to a pre-order — why bother when there's no shortage of digital copies, in my opinion — while others are convinced that the series "is back."

It certainly seems like the water is warm, with the video gathering about 104,000 likes since it was streamed less than a day ago at the time of writing. But over on Reddit, fans seem divided over whether "we're so back" or "we're going to wait until launch."

The top-rated reply with 7.2K upvotes at the time of writing reads, "Nah, need to wait until this is out before we say that."

DICE has always been able to produce exceptional trailers and teasers for its Battlefield games, and many longtime Battlefield fans clearly aren't trusting anything until the game officially launches.

The highest-rated comment on the reveal trailer reads, "Remember Dice: No clown skins." That's a direct shot at Call of Duty's obsession with cringey skins, which have taken over the series via battle passes and official tie-ins.

There's a similar debate going on over at Reddit in response to a quote from Battlefield 6 devs regarding skins and cosmetics.

It doesn't seem like anyone trusts DICE not to eventually add a bunch of hokey cosmetics once the battle pass gets rolling. Remarks Reddit user gandalfmarston in response:

"The moment I see Nicki Minaj running through the map holding an M16, I'm out." That pretty much sums it up for me.

Battlefield 6 community reactions to player movement and animations

A look at the reload animation of an RPG from Battlefield 6. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

There is much debate surrounding the player movement spotted in the multiplayer reveal trailer and the following content creator exclusive streams.

Battlefield subreddit member Skeletor_with_Tacos noted that the game looks great except for sliding, which, in their opinion, covers too much ground.

The top-rated reply so far agrees with OP, noting that the jumping and sliding mechanics shouldn't be used for offense. Plenty of other fans agree.

Another user notes that the slide has changed too much compared to what was used in the Alpha version of the game. Agreeing with OP, one user calls the slide shown in the screencap "comical" and notes that it should be toned down.

The aggressive and lengthy sliding should be an easy fix for DICE, at least as long as it goes along with the overall plan. It does seem like Battlefield 6 is faster than ever.

There's also an ongoing debate over the grenade-throwing animation and mechanics.

Reddit user FireManeuver notes that it should be "more of a deliberate action" rather than the snappy one-handed fastball that fires out as you run.

The top-rated replies all agree with OP, and so do I. This is undoubtedly something that DICE should tweak before the full launch.

Comparing the grenade animation to Call of Duty, Reddit user NoEgg3042 replies, "Even CoD still has a somewhat proper grenade preparation and pull animation. This is just ... throw."

It really seems like fans want a more realistic military shooter, rather than a frantic all-out gunning spree like CoD can already deliver. Battlefield titles have traditionally been plagued with grenade spam, and that's something I (and others) could live without.

Yea this is dumb and should be fixed. We dont need insta nades since explosive spam has always been pretty bad in battlefield. Skydiverr_ (Reddit)

As user Ganda1fderBlaue remarks, "They're totally going for hyper aggressive and quick movement, which is a big red flag for me tbh." I know a lot of diehard Battlefield fans prefer the slower pace, and it'll be interesting to see how that plays with newer fans who are more used to a faster shooter.

On the subject of movement, what we've seen so far of the parachute mechanic is almost hilariously bad.

The replies to the Reddit thread are mostly comical, but it's evident that this mechanic needs to be tweaked before launch.

One user mentions that it's not just the parachuting that's way too fast, calling out gun reloads and the aforementioned grenade animations.

Reddit user MrFreeLiving notes that it's "got to be a bug, no way that's intentional." I agree. There's almost no way that the current parachuting speed will make it into the full release.

Battlefield 6 community reactions to PC specs, EA app, and server browser

A look at the official PC requirements for the Battlefield 6 open beta. (Image credit: DICE | EA)

Battlefield 6, if purchased through Steam, won't make you use the god-awful EA app to launch the game. If you buy the game through Epic, it's a different story.

Nevertheless, this comes as a relief to many longtime Battlefield fans who are sick of dealing with the messy state of EA's launcher on PC.

A Reddit thread highlighting the news has plenty of exuberant responses, with user Voyager7017 summing it nicely.

This is absolutely huge for PC players. Voyager7017 (Reddit)

Reddit user VincentNZ, however, raises a good question in the replies. What happens to those who have a big friend list on EA thanks to previous Battlefield games? The Steam page does mention that you'll have to link your EA account to play, so hopefully that means your friend list will also be shared.

Another user says they hope that Battlefield 6 runs on Linux. Unfortunately, due to the kernel-level anti-cheat that the game uses, that won't likely be possible.

On that note, there are some crazy Windows requirements to play the game. You must have TPM 2.0 and UEFI Secure Boot enabled, and your PC must be capable of HVCI and VBS. That's not going to sit well with anyone who's concerned about PC security.

From a general standpoint, the game's open beta PC requirements don't seem too hefty, at least as long as you're OK playing at 1080p at 30FPS with low settings (LOL).

For a more realistic look — 1440p at 60 FPS with high settings — DICE is recommending at least an NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti, AMD RX 6700 XT, or Intel Arc B580 GPU.

The most disappointing news, at least to me, is that Battlefield 6 apparently won't have a server browser. This could be a decision by DICE based on skill-based matchmaking, but the feature has traditionally been a staple of Battlefield games.

With DICE attempting to return to its roots and gather 100 million players in Battlefield 6, this seems like a glaring omission. And it's not just about convenience.

A New Zealander has the top-rated reply so far, noting that diminishing player counts will cause entire regions to be unable to reliably find a match. The same thing happened in Battlefield 2024.

OP responds, backing up the comment.

This is exactly my concern. I was able to play on EU servers, and it used to be so fun in previous games. But ever since Battlefield 2042, the game was entirely dead within a few months, to the point that I couldn't find any players at all. Also, you can't play the maps you prefer. You get stuck with what the game chooses for you. Comrade-Marshal (Reddit)

If DICE is serious about Battlefield 6 becoming one of the biggest shooters out there in 2025, it's going to have to seriously look at its decision to not include as server browser.

What do you think about the Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal?

Compared to the gritty close-quarters team deathmatch feel of the original Call of Duty (which launched in 2003), Battlefield 1943 delivered multiplayer battles on a far larger scale. Planes flew overhead, tanks rumbled across open fields, and ships patrolled the seas.

The series has come a long way since then ... perhaps too far with Battlefield 2042. DICE and publisher EA recognized that 2042's recipe didn't taste right to longtime Battlefield fans, which spurred the introduction of Battlefield Labs in February 2025.

Battlefield 6 certainly looks like the best entry since the legendary Battlefield 1, but I'm holding my breath until the game launches. Let me know what you think in the comments section below and be sure to express your opinion in this poll!