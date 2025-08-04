"Crisp as a fresh chip" — this Alienware OLED monitor deal is fading fast, and you’ll regret missing it

High-end gaming monitors used to be gargantuan devices with massive price tags. Over the years, manufacturers have managed to pack premium gaming features into smaller displays.

Unfortunately, prices have not shrunk in proportion to display size options — at least if you pay full price for your gaming monitor. Right now, you can save 24% on the Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor.

That deal brings the device within a few dollars of its lowest price ever, saving you $218.76 on a 4K gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time.

This device stacks up well against the best gaming monitors thanks to its combination of 4K resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms response time. Its 99% DCI-P3 color accuracy also earned it high marks in our Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor review.

The design and feature set of the Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor allowed Dell to set the retail price lower than competing monitors. In exchange for looking a bit plain and forgoing some specific features, the monitor delivers great value.

You won't get integrated speakers, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, a built-in webcam, or KVM support in this monitor. What you will get is an excellent combination of high-end specs at an affordable price.

Speaking of the monitor at full price, our Zachary Boddy said, "Dell made a fantastic monitor here, and it stands out even more because it undercuts a lot of its competition in price, and it's actually reliably available to purchase."

Some may find the Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor's design plain, but its 4K display is stunning. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

They explained that those who value image quality and performance over "luxury" features will likely accept the tradeoff.

But now, the monitor is near its lowest price ever. Thanks to a 24% discount, the Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor costs $680.81.

That discount was slightly larger earlier today, suggesting the price may continue to fluctuate or the deal could end soon.

The Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor uses Quantum Dot OLED and has a 166 PPI pixel density.

"In layman's terms, this monitor is ridiculously sharp. Text, images, whatever you want to display — it'll all be as crisp as a fresh chip," said Boddy. "Of course, the selling point of this 4K panel is that you also get a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time."

The best PC games will appear smooth on the display thanks to its support for the three major adaptive sync standards: NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and VESA AdaptiveSync.

While the screen is clear and responsive, it is not as bright as some other options. That's the tradeoff you see when you get an OLED display. The Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor can reach a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, but that only occurs in small areas of the screen at any given time when HDR is enabled.

OLED displays can develop burn-in as well, which makes the three-year warranty for the Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor especially welcome.

While this is a focused gaming monitor that skips some of the fancier bells and whistles seen on other displays, it has RGB lighting that shines through the Alienware logo (note that the images in this article have external lighting).

The Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor also has a stand with a toolless design that's easy to put together and that can be rotated 90 degrees.