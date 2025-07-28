NVIDIA RTX laptops are up to $800 cheaper right now — these back-to-school deals are only available for a limited time

NVIDIA RTX laptops are on sale as we enter back-to-school season.

I can't believe it. You can't believe it. But here we are, knocking on the door of August as summer gives way to back-to-school season. As usual, the stress of prepping for a new year of classes, labs, and lectures is being felt by students everywhere.

I have some good news for those who require a new Windows laptop for a fresh year of school, especially if you need a powerful (but pricier) system with a discrete GPU.

Many NVIDIA RTX laptops made for gamers, professionals, enthusiasts, and students are currently on sale, and I've handpicked the best deals available so far.

Best NVIDIA RTX back-to-school laptop deals I've found so far

RTX 5060 Save $300 ASUS TUF Gaming F16: was $1,539.99 now $1,239.99 at Best Buy The durable ASUS TUF lineup is great for the busy life of students, and this model has a beefy Core i7 CPU and RTX 5060 Laptop GPU pairing. Display: 16 inches, 1920x1200, IPS, 165Hz, 300 nits, G-Sync. CPU: Intel Core i7-14650HX. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5060 Laptop. NPU: N/A. RAM: 32GB DDR5. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ❌. Copilot+ PC: ❌. 👉 See at: BestBuy.com

RTX 5060 Save $370 HP Victus 15.6": was $1,369.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy HP's Victus 15 is considered a decent gaming laptop without a ton of high-end features that jack up the price. Instead, it focuses on delivering an RTX 5060 Laptop GPU for $999. Display: 15.6 inches, 1920x1080, 144Hz, 300 nits, IPS. CPU: Intel Core i7-13620H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5060 Laptop. NPU: N/A. RAM: 16GB DDR5. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ❌. Copilot+ PC: ❌. 👉 See at: BestBuy.com

Back-to-school laptop shopping: FAQ

I've been covering back-to-school season for nine years, and I've given plenty of advice when it comes to buying a new laptop for the occasion.

👉 Best Surface for students 2025: Which one should you choose before heading back to school?

Here are some quick answers to popular questions surrounding back-to-school laptop shopping.

What are the most important features of a laptop for college or school? Because a student's laptop is going to be their best asset for the next few years, you want to ensure that it's portable enough to be carried comfortably, that it offers enough battery life to last between charges, and that it's powerful enough to handle the workflow. In this case, with NVIDIA RTX laptops, you can expect to sacrifice some battery life for the added performance of a discrete GPU. That makes these RTX laptops perfect for STEM students who often need a power boost. For a more general look at laptops, be sure to check out our top-rated Windows laptops as well as the best AI laptops on the market today.

How much storage and RAM should a student's laptop have? The answer to the storage capacity depends on how much cloud storage is in use. Regardless, I recommend you don't go any lower than 512GB. 1TB is better, especially if it's paired with an excellent external SSD. As for RAM (memory), 16GB should be the lowest amount considered for a student headed back to school. Multitasking is important, and any less will cause problems.

Should a student get a desktop PC instead? While a student who's taking distance courses from home can make use of a desktop PC, I strongly recommend opting for a laptop instead. Unlike a desktop PC, a laptop can go anywhere the student goes, making it a far more convenient solution. Besides, a laptop can effectively be turned into a desktop PC by investing in a quality Thunderbolt docking station.