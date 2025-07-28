NVIDIA RTX laptops are up to $800 cheaper right now — these back-to-school deals are only available for a limited time

I can't believe it. You can't believe it. But here we are, knocking on the door of August as summer gives way to back-to-school season. As usual, the stress of prepping for a new year of classes, labs, and lectures is being felt by students everywhere.
I have some good news for those who require a new Windows laptop for a fresh year of school, especially if you need a powerful (but pricier) system with a discrete GPU.
Many NVIDIA RTX laptops made for gamers, professionals, enthusiasts, and students are currently on sale, and I've handpicked the best deals available so far.
Back-to-school laptop deals: Quick Links
- Up to $800 off with back-to-school laptop deals at Best Buy
- Up to $600 off with back-to-school laptop deals at B&H
- Up to 50% off laptops at Newegg's back-to-school sale
- Rotating laptop deals available now at Amazon
Best NVIDIA RTX back-to-school laptop deals I've found so far
"ASUS has redesigned its Zephyrus G14 with a beautiful, slim, light aluminum chassis. It's ridiculously portable and doesn't skimp on the power, so it can play any modern game without breaking a sweat."
Display: 14 inches, OLED, 2880x1800 (2.8K), 120Hz, 500 nits, G-Sync. CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 270. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5060 Laptop. NPU: 16 TOPS. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅. Copilot+ PC: ❌.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
The durable ASUS TUF lineup is great for the busy life of students, and this model has a beefy Core i7 CPU and RTX 5060 Laptop GPU pairing.
Display: 16 inches, 1920x1200, IPS, 165Hz, 300 nits, G-Sync. CPU: Intel Core i7-14650HX. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5060 Laptop. NPU: N/A. RAM: 32GB DDR5. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ❌. Copilot+ PC: ❌.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
This oversized laptop retains a sleek design, and its RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, paired with a huge 18-inch display with 4K resolution, makes it perfect for developers, engineers, creators, and gamers.
Display: 18 inches, 3840x2560, 120Hz. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4080 Laptop. NPU: 11 TOPS. RAM: 32GB DDR5. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅. Copilot+ PC: ❌.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
👀 Alternate deal: MSI Stealth 16 AI, NVIDIA RTX 4070, $1,599 at Best Buy ($400 off)
HP's Victus 15 is considered a decent gaming laptop without a ton of high-end features that jack up the price. Instead, it focuses on delivering an RTX 5060 Laptop GPU for $999.
Display: 15.6 inches, 1920x1080, 144Hz, 300 nits, IPS. CPU: Intel Core i7-13620H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5060 Laptop. NPU: N/A. RAM: 16GB DDR5. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ❌. Copilot+ PC: ❌.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
"The performance is unmatched, the thermals are cool and breezy, the OLED display is among the best I've tested... Pit the Legion Pro 7i against a rampaging truck, and I feel this laptop may emerge from that confrontation the victor with how sturdily it's built."
Display: 16 inches, 2560x1600, OLED, 500 nits, 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti Laptop. NPU: 13 TOPS. RAM: 32GB DDR5. Storage: 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅. Copilot+ PC: ❌.
👉 See at: B&H.com
👀 Alternate deal: $2,899 ($600 off) Legion Pro 7i, RTX 5080, at B&H
Back-to-school laptop shopping: FAQ
I've been covering back-to-school season for nine years, and I've given plenty of advice when it comes to buying a new laptop for the occasion.
👉 Best Surface for students 2025: Which one should you choose before heading back to school?
Here are some quick answers to popular questions surrounding back-to-school laptop shopping.
What are the most important features of a laptop for college or school?
Because a student's laptop is going to be their best asset for the next few years, you want to ensure that it's portable enough to be carried comfortably, that it offers enough battery life to last between charges, and that it's powerful enough to handle the workflow.
In this case, with NVIDIA RTX laptops, you can expect to sacrifice some battery life for the added performance of a discrete GPU. That makes these RTX laptops perfect for STEM students who often need a power boost.
For a more general look at laptops, be sure to check out our top-rated Windows laptops as well as the best AI laptops on the market today.
How much storage and RAM should a student's laptop have?
The answer to the storage capacity depends on how much cloud storage is in use. Regardless, I recommend you don't go any lower than 512GB. 1TB is better, especially if it's paired with an excellent external SSD.
As for RAM (memory), 16GB should be the lowest amount considered for a student headed back to school. Multitasking is important, and any less will cause problems.
Should a student get a desktop PC instead?
While a student who's taking distance courses from home can make use of a desktop PC, I strongly recommend opting for a laptop instead.
Unlike a desktop PC, a laptop can go anywhere the student goes, making it a far more convenient solution. Besides, a laptop can effectively be turned into a desktop PC by investing in a quality Thunderbolt docking station.
Should a student save money on a used laptop for school?
Buying a laptop fresh off the assembly line is usually preferred, but I can attest to the secondhand laptop market having a lot to offer.
There's nothing wrong with buying a used laptop, and you can feel good about potentially saving a big of functional tech from becoming e-waste.
However, you need to be a bit more on your toes when it comes time to buy a used PC. My ultimate used laptop buying guide has 11 tips to help you on your way.
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Cale Hunt brings to Windows Central more than nine years of experience writing about laptops, PCs, accessories, games, and beyond. If it runs Windows or in some way complements the hardware, there’s a good chance he knows about it, has written about it, or is already busy testing it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.