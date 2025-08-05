One of the most underrated RPGs from 2024 is included in this month's Humble Choice Bundle — You get $250 worth of games for just $15

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is an underrated RPG about defeating ghosts in the new world.

Humble Bundle game collections usually offer fantastic deals, but this month is especially eye-catching since it gives you access to eight positively reviewed games, including Persona 5 Royal, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, My Time at Sandrock, Let's School, Lil Gator Game, Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip, Wildmender, and Warpips.



Best of all, you get to play these games that are valued at $249.92 altogether for just $14.99 total.

Honestly, paying $15 for Persona 5 Royal on its own or the criminally underrated Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden RPG alone would have been worth it. So, if you're at all interested, I suggest jumping on this deal.

Curious to learn more about all of the games in August's Humble Bundle? Here's a brief breakdown for each:

Persona 5 Royal ($59.99 value)

Persona 5 Royal – Change The World Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Balance high school life and your secret vigilante life as one of the members of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. You'll fight mysterious enemies, take part in heists, and change the minds of those you meet.

This enhanced version comes with new content that the original game didn't have. It earned 4.5 stars in our Persona 5 Royal review, where we highlighted its fantastic characters, combat system, and lengthy plot.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden ($49.99 value)

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - Launch Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Take on the role of two ghost-killing lovers who travel to the small community of New Eden in colonial America to rid the land of malicious spirits.

I had this game on my wishlist for a while, and it proved to be an interesting adventure. You'll fight ghosts while traveling around a creepy world, solving puzzles, and making story-altering decisions.

This game got a perfect 5 out of 5 score in our Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden review, with us praising its semi-open world exploration, meaningful story, interesting characters, and lasting consequences.

My Time at Sandrock ($39.99 value)

My Time at Sandrock - Launch Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

Those who love cozy farming sims and life sims should check out this popular game. You're tasked with restoring a struggling ghost town in the desert by crafting items, building structures, fighting off enemies, farming, and more.

The scarcity of items in a dry land adds to the compelling nature and makes it that much more rewarding when your town advances.

Let's School ($19.99 value)

Let's School - Console Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

As the headmaster of a school, it's up to you to enrich the grounds, meet the interests of your students, discipline troublemakers without ruining morale, oversee school activities, rise up against challenges, and improve the school's reputation.

You'll also have a say in student and building customization, so you can get the school and its patrons looking just the way you want.

Lil Gator Game ($19.99 value)

Lil Gator Game - Official Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 - YouTube Watch On

I played this relaxed exploration game while watching shows and it proved to be very charming. You play as a little green gator who likes to dress up and play pretend with his friends. During the course of the game, you'll be tasked with simple little quests like finding items, It's a cozy game that's perfect to play after a long day.

Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip ($17.99 value)

Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip - actual LAUNCH Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If you're looking for fun and silliness, then this is the perfect short game to play. You play as Terry, an expressive character whose main goal is to launch themselves into space using their new car. As implied by the premise, this game encourages crazy antics and reckless behavior as you explore a small town in order to gather items and upgrade your car's boost. Of course, there are several other things to do if you just want to glide around and see what the city has to offer.

Wildmender ($24.99 value)

Wildmender | Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

When it comes to cozy, this gardening game has the vibes, world, and lighting down. It's up to you to cultivate a barren world, filling it with gorgeous plants, glowing decorations, and different creatures. Relax and create the lush gardens of your dreams.

Warpips ($16.99 value)

Warpips Trailer - Early Access now available! - YouTube Watch On

Easy to play, difficult to master, is probably the best way to describe this RTS tower defense game. As enemies approach, you'll have the ability to strategize with different units including jets, helicopters, tanks, infantry, and more. The upgrade tree helps you improve your units, making you more powerful over time. Battles are randomly generated, adding to the game's replay value.

What is Humble Bundle? Humble Bundle is a subscription that gives members access to limited-time game bundle deals. At the time of writing, the service only costs $14.99 a month, and often provides significant discounts on popular titles.

A fantastic collection at a fraction of the cost

If you're someone who likes to collect and play a wide variety of PC games, then a Humble Bundle subscription is one of the best ways to do so. Plus, it will make your wallet happy with all of the money it saves you.

Indeed, paying only $15 for this group of eight games valued at $250 provides you with hundreds of hours of entertainment at a sliver of the collection's overall value.

For anyone unsure where to start, I suggest trying Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. I had this game on my wishlist for several months before playing it, and it was definitely worth the purchase. The game is creepy, with engaging combat, and a story that evolves depending on the choices I make. I was drawn in and enjoyed my time playing it.

Otherwise, I recommend jumping into Persona 5 Royal. It's one of those charming JRPGs that will stick with you forever. You'll navigate friendships, stop baddies, and more. Plus, the story is relatively long, so you'll really be able to sink your teeth into this adventure.