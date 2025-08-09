Forget Back to School Deals — Lenovo's Clearance Sale is Where You'll Find Amazing Discounts on Laptops, Mini PCs, and More, While Supplies Last

The Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 series provides flexibility between using the devices like a Windows laptop and a tablet.

The Lenovo Clearance Sale is going on right now on Lenovo's website, providing many of the lowest deals ever on Lenovo laptops, mini PCs, tablets, headphones, keyboards, backpacks, and more.

Listed deals include one for up to 54% off a Lenovo laptop. But the device I recommend most from this sale is the Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (16” Intel), which drops from its usual $1,164.99 MSRP to its lowest price ever of $799.99 at Lenovo.

Outside of that, here are the laptop deals and accessory deals that I recommend most.

Reliable mini PC 🖥️ Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini: was $649.99 now $499.99 at Lenovo USA "Mini PCs are a tough sell with a fleet of desktops and laptops to choose from, and listing at the same MSRP as some budget portable options that come with a display and peripherals makes it even harder. However, Lenovo's latest IdeaCentre Mini tempts even me, thanks to the substantial space-saving benefits and whisper-quiet operation." — Ben Wilson, Senior Editor Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅ Perfect for: People who want a reliable desktop that doesn't take up much space. ❌ Avoid if: You're a gamer or someone who works in more graphically demanding programs. See at: Lenovo.com

Tablet & Laptop hybrid 🎒 Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid Intel (14″) Station & Tablet: was $3,518.99 now $1,608.98 at Lenovo USA "This hybrid device is both a tablet and a Windows AI PC laptop. It features an Intel Core Ultra 100-Series AI CPU and a modestly reliable Intel Arc Graphics as well as a whopping 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD. It will easily meet your note-taking, streaming, storage space, and video call needs, while giving you flexibility in how you use it." — Rebecca Spear, Editor ✅ Perfect for: Anyone who'd like to have both a Windows laptop and a tablet with plenty of storage and memory. ❌ Avoid if: You need a device that can handle more graphically intensive programs and games. See at: Lenovo.com

Grab a Lenovo device at a steep discount

Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 laptops are flexible devices for school, work, and creative projects. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

I've reviewed dozens of laptops and desktops from various manufacturers, but Lenovo often creates some of my very favorite Windows devices.

As previously stated, the device I recommend most from this list is the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1. It's a reliable laptop that gives you the flexibility of also using it like a tablet.

Plus, getting it for $365 off its usual MSRP is a fantastic deal.

The Lenovo Digital Pen 2 is sold separately for $46.99 at Lenovo, so if that's something you want, make sure to buy it. In addition to being a good choice for creative work, this stylus is a great choice for anyone who wants to present from their laptop without getting distracting fingerprint smudges all over the place.

Now, most of the devices on this clearance list aren't the latest models, and that's why they are on clearance. That said, the vast majority of laptops are just from last year, so they aren't horribly out of date.

Something to be aware of is that most of the Intel-powered AI PC laptops on Lenovo's Clearance Sale use the last-gen Intel Core Ultra 100 Series AI processors instead of the more powerful 200 Series ones. This shouldn't be a huge issue for most people, especially if you're mostly using your laptop for basic things like note-taking, video classes, and movie or music streaming.

The Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini is a mini PC that doesn't take up a lot space, making it perfect for a small apartment or dorm. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Anyone looking for a desktop that won't take up a ton of room in a small apartment or dorm should consider the Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini.

In his IdeaCentre Mini review, my colleague Ben Wilson pointed out that it's an ideal Windows alternative to the Mac Mini that offers solid performance even in its small form factor.

What about gaming or creative workflows?

Note that most of the Lenovo devices on clearance aren't graphically powerful enough for intensive 3D rendering programs or AAA gaming. But they should still be capable of running some programs like Photoshop, Lightroom, and more.

But you don't have to give up gaming if you go with one of these devices. Taking advantage of a cloud streaming service like NVIDIA GeForce NOW or Xbox Cloud Gaming lets you play games without needing a powerful gaming PC.

There are dozens, if not thousands, of reliable devices at major discounts during the Lenovo Clearance Sale, including laptop bags, sleeves, headphones, mice, keyboards, laptops, and more.

It might be worth taking a look to see if there's anything that fits your needs.

More Lenovo deals