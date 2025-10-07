Lenovo's LOQ 15.6 gaming laptop has dropped to just $549 at Best Buy's Techtober event.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days isn't the only place to shop for discounted tech this week. Best Buy's Techtober sale is also live for the rest of the week, and I'm seeing a ton of deep price cuts on Windows laptops.

One deal that caught my eye is something for PC gamers who need to upgrade their hardware on the cheap. Lenovo's 15.6-inch LOQ gaming laptop has dropped to just $549.99 at Best Buy after a massive $320 discount.

Why this is a great laptop to get you into PC gaming on the cheap

Lenovo's LOQ 15.6 with RTX 4050 will comfortably run many of your favorite games at 1080p. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

I'll be blunt: the combination of NVIDIA RTX 4050 Laptop graphics card (GPU) and AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS processor (CPU) isn't going to let you game comfortably at 1440p or 4K resolutions. Where this laptop excels is at 1080p, especially if you're interested in esports titles that don't need a lot of power to run smoothly.

Even so, more demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Elden Ring will surpass the 60 FPS baseline at medium settings, especially when the RTX 4050's DLSS support is enabled.

Essentially, what I'm saying is that the Lenovo LOQ 15.6 is a great gaming laptop for more casual players who don't want to overspend on their hobby.

Lenovo pairs 12GB of DDR5 RAM and a speedy 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD with the CPU and GPU, and you can upgrade both after purchase if you find that the capacities are not enough.

Lenovo uses an ideal 15.6-inch display for the performance hardware here. It has a 1920x1080 resolution, a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility to reduce screen tearing, and about 300 nits of brightness.

With Windows 10's End-of-Life date quickly approaching on October 14, having a brand new gaming laptop with Windows 11 Home pre-installed will remove any worries about lacking security updates and support.

I'm not sure if this deal will last for the entire week at Best Buy's Techtober event; if you're interested, I recommend nabbing the full $320 discount as soon as possible.

FAQ

When does Best Buy's Techtober sale event end? Best Buy's Techtober promotion runs from October 7 until October 12, and it's designed to compete directly with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days that runs for just two days starting on October 7.

Do I need to be a My Best Buy member to get this deal? No, anyone can snag this deal while it lasts. My Best Buy memberships do come with some tasty perks — including a $50 member reward when you spend $499 or more on a new Windows laptop this week only — but you don't need a membership to get the full $320 discount.

Is a gaming laptop this affordable worth buying? Absolutely. While the combination of Ryzen 5 7235HS CPU and NVIDIA RTX 4050 Laptop GPU isn't going to be able to do much at 1440p or 4K resolutions, it will provide a smooth experience at 1080p with many lighter games. If you love playing indie games or other extremely popular titles like Minecraft, Fortnite, League of Legends, Apex Legends, or Roblox, this PC will do a bang-up job.

Does the Lenovo LOQ 15.6 gaming laptop run Windows 11? Yes, Lenovo's LOQ 15.6 comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, meaning you don't have to worry at all about the impending Windows 10 End-of-Life that arrives October 14, 2025.

