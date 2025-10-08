As has become tradition in recent years, Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days has been out-dealed by a competing retailer. This time it's HP with what I believe is the best gaming laptop deal of the week.

The HP OMEN MAX 16, released in 2025 and sporting NVIDIA's newest RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU, is now down to $1,500 after a massive $600 discount.

I'll give it to you straight — the OMEN MAX 16 for 2025 isn't perfect, but it's a lot closer than many other gaming laptops.

Windows Central laptop expert Zachary Boddy performed in-depth testing on the OMEN MAX 16 for their review, making it easy to see where the laptop excels and where it falters.

Let me get the cons out of the way first. Like most gaming laptops, you'll want to keep it plugged in to avoid throttling the beastly RTX 5070 Ti and the 8-core AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU. Not a huge deal.

Boddy also found that the fans can get loud when the system is under load, but they tested a model with NVIDIA's most powerful RTX 5090 card that produces a lot more heat. With the RTX 5070 Ti inside, fan noise should be much less of a problem.

The final nitpick in Boddy's review has to do with the keyboard. The lattice-free design with translucent keycap edges and RGB backlighting might be an acquired taste, but "the layout is solid," and the touchpad is "equally decent" with smooth and precise inputs.

The HP OMEN MAX 16 is one of the best-looking and most powerful gaming laptops HP has ever made. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Now, let's get into what the laptop does particularly well. HP designed the OMEN MAX 16 to be as sleek as possible, resulting in a truly premium appearance without a ton of bulk or baggage.

The OMEN Max 16 runs Windows 11, which could solve your Windows 10 End-of-Life issues, and it's loaded with a bunch of HP's custom apps that allow for easy custom or automatic tuning. If you want to overclock your system, you don't have to be an expert.

At stock tuning, the RTX 5070 Ti GPU with 12GB of VRAM and Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU are going to make demanding modern titles look incredible, especially if you enable DLSS 4 features in your favorite games.

The FHD+ display might irk some gamers who'd rather have QHD+, but at 16 inches, everything is going to look plenty crisp, and you'll have a ton of headroom for high frame rates thanks to the 165Hz variable refresh rate.

This model that's discounted by $600 comes with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. If you find that's not enough, you can always upgrade yourself after purchase with relative ease.

FAQ

When does HP's Big Tech Flash Sale end? HP's Big Tech Flash Sale that is competing with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is set to wrap up at the end of Wednesday, October 8, 2025. If this laptop deal aligns with what you need in a new gaming PC, I recommend you check it out now in order not to miss the massive $600 discount.

Is the RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU as good as the desktop version? The Laptop version of the RTX 5070 Ti has fewer CUDA cores than the desktop version, which results in lower performance. However, it also draws less power, topping out at about 140W compared to the 300W in the desktop version. Regardless, having 12GB of VRAM in your system sets you up very nicely for the future, and the 5070 Ti Laptop GPU will still be able to run the most demanding titles smoothly.