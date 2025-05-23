DOOM: The Dark Ages rendered at 360p is proof if ever it were needed that DLSS 4 is pure witchcraft
DLSS upscaling isn't just good, it's bordering on the magical, as one YouTuber has shown with the latest from Bethesda.
While not something I dabble with personally, I have this weird fascination with PC games running on ridiculously low-end hardware and those who just flat out run things at the lowest settings and resolution just for fun.
It's a frequent hole I fall down on YouTube, and one of the latest videos I stumbled on was from a channel I've watched a lot in the past. But the title really grabbed me.
DOOM: The Dark Ages at 240p with DLSS 4...
Surely not?
The video in question (also embedded below) is from the RandomGaminginHD YouTube channel, one I highly recommend dropping a like and subscribe on.
I'm not going to transcribe everything that's going on, the video does that better than I ever could.
The short version is that it shows off DOOM: The Dark Ages running on a PC with an RTX 3050. Using NVIDIA's DLSS 4 witchcraft, it's possible to render the game at 360p, while still playing at 1080p.
I'm frankly staggered. A game rendered at 360p has no right to look as good as this, and yet, it does. Witchcraft, I tells ya.
Not content with that, things go a step further, dropping the resolution to 240p while playing at 720p. A few of the video's commenters have described this as having an old-school DOOM feel. I get that.
Besides making a fun YouTube video, what good is it? The whole idea is that the GPU is rendering the game at a lower resolution, which helps increase the overall frame rate. DLSS then kicks into gear and upscales the visuals so they're actually decent to look at.
As games get more and more demanding and the latest hardware more and more expensive, it's technology like this most of us will be relying on to help us enjoy the latest games. When it works this well, who's complaining?
Richard Devine is a Managing Editor at Windows Central with over a decade of experience. A former Project Manager and long-term tech addict, he joined Mobile Nations in 2011 and has been found on Android Central and iMore as well as Windows Central. Currently, you'll find him steering the site's coverage of all manner of PC hardware and reviews. Find him on Mastodon at mstdn.social/@richdevine
