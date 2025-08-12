Like all Battlefields before it, Battlefield 6 is characterized by its combined arms-driven battles between infantry, tanks, choppers, jets, and more.

The first weekend of the extremely popular Battlefield 6 Open Beta has now come and went, with the public playtest achieving a colossal 500K+ player count milestone on Steam that tops Call of Duty's record — and that's to say nothing of its performance on Xbox, PS5, and other platforms. Excitement for the beta was nothing short of sky-high, as over 40,000 players sat in the game's menu to simply wait for launch days in advance.

Unsurprisingly, all of that interest and those server-busting player numbers led to a veritable mountain of fan feedback about the large-scale multiplayer FPS — feedback that the developers at DICE and other Electronic Arts (EA) studios have now begun to comb through ahead of the second Open Beta weekend that runs from August 14-17. And thankfully, one of the beta's biggest problems thus far is being looked into.

From ‘Hype Train’ to ‘Bullet Train’ in 0.1 Seconds.

The issue I'm referring to is an apparent bug causing abnormally fast time-to-kill (TTK) / time-to-death (TTD) in engagements between infantry soldiers, with players widely reporting this happening all over social media throughout the initial run of the Open Beta. Naturally, this "super bullet" glitch can severely disrupt moment-to-moment gameplay balance when it strikes since it can lead to instantaneous deaths.

Thus, it's a high-priority bug for DICE and its partners to squash, and the developers are indeed looking into the problem. Principal game designer Florian Le Bihan confirmed as much in a post on Monday in which he asked fans for video examples of the glitch occurring so that the Battlefield 6 team could better identify the cause (and hopefully put together a fix).

If some of you have some video examples of suspected super bullet / unexpectedly fast TTD that you've recorded in the Battlefield 6 Open Beta - send my way 🙂August 11, 2025

"If some of you have some video examples of suspected super bullet / unexpectedly fast TTD that you've recorded in the Battlefield 6 Open Beta — send my way," he wrote, before later following up with another post: "Got a bunch of good videos now, thanks folks!"

Ultimately, it's unclear if we'll see this "super bullet" TTK/TTD issue fixed before the next Open Beta period begins on Thursday, but I'd be shocked if we saw it persist into Battlefield 6's full launch that's scheduled for October 10 later this year.

Some other noteworthy bits of widespread feedback include feeling like vehicles are too weak and need better health, damage, and/or aiming and handling, that overall player visibility is too low, and that the scope glint that warns you when a sniper is aiming at you is way too bright.

Players have also come to a general consensus that the Weapon Sling gadget — a tool for the Assault class that allows you to carry both a rifle and a shotgun into battle — is overpowered, as it leaves you without a disadvantage at any range outside of sniping distances.

Outside of these complaints, however, the reception to the game has been incredibly positive, with fans praising the return of the series' classes, creative new gadgets for those classes like the Assault Ladder that open up new gameplay possibilities, its advanced map-altering destruction systems, and more.

Indeed, Battlefield 6 is set to be a rip-roaring, explosive comeback for the Battlefield franchise. After Battlefield V's mixed reception and the disappointment of Battlefield 2042, the series has struggled to remain relevant against competitors like Call of Duty.

Call of Duty Fans: “At Least We See Who Kills Us."

However, if the monumental success of Battlefield 6's Open Beta indicates anything, it's that the new game has a huge opportunity to capitalize on those looking for a new grounded military shooter to play — especially with DICE committed to keeping things in-line with "gritty realism" as Call of Duty goes all in with increasingly anachronistic and goofy skins.

There's still work to do, and improvements to make; the lack of a traditional server browser in particular is a major issue, and I (and pretty much every other Battlefield fan) hope one is added before launch. Overall, though? Battlefield 6 has been fantastic so far, and I'm looking forward to what I hope will be a triumphant return to form for DICE's legendary IP.

Preorders for Battlefield 6 are live now on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (Steam, the EA app, and Epic Games), and PS5. The standard edition costs $69.99, with EA avoiding $80 games for now.