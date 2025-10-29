Tired of console aim assist or PC players in Battlefield 6 and RedSec? Here’s how to disable crossplay

Battlefield 6 and its new battle royale mode, RedSec, both support cross-play across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Battlefield 6 arrived earlier in October, and its new battle royale mode, RedSec, launched on October 28, 2025. Disabling cross-play on consoles could give you a slight advantage, helping you secure that win without worrying about PC players lasering you from across the map.

For PC players, however, there’s currently no way to disable cross-play. So, if console aim assist is the bane of your existence right now, you’re out of luck—for now.

How to disable crossplay on Xbox Series X|S

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Windows Central) (Image credit: Windows Central) Press Settings (Image credit: Windows Central) Then under General, press Online safety & family (Image credit: Windows Central) Now select Privacy & online safety. (Image credit: Windows Central) Select Xbox Privacy (Image credit: Windows Central) And now select View details & customize (Image credit: Windows Central) Make sure to press Communication & multiplayer. (Image credit: Windows Central) and lastly under Cross-network play, set it to Block

On Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, cross-play can be disabled through your console settings rather than in-game. Once changed, this setting applies to all supported games across your console.

Press the Xbox button and open Settings. Go to General > Online safety & family > Privacy & online safety. Select Xbox privacy > View details & customize > Communication & multiplayer. Under Cross-network play, set it to Block.

How to disable Crossplay on PlayStation 5