Tired of console aim assist or PC players in Battlefield 6 and RedSec? Here’s how to disable crossplay
Take control of your lobbies with this quick guide for disabling crossplay for Battlefield 6 and RedSec.
Battlefield 6 arrived earlier in October, and its new battle royale mode, RedSec, launched on October 28, 2025. Disabling cross-play on consoles could give you a slight advantage, helping you secure that win without worrying about PC players lasering you from across the map.
For PC players, however, there’s currently no way to disable cross-play. So, if console aim assist is the bane of your existence right now, you’re out of luck—for now.
How to disable crossplay on Xbox Series X|S
On Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, cross-play can be disabled through your console settings rather than in-game. Once changed, this setting applies to all supported games across your console.
- Press the Xbox button and open Settings.
- Go to General > Online safety & family > Privacy & online safety.
- Select Xbox privacy > View details & customize > Communication & multiplayer.
- Under Cross-network play, set it to Block.
How to disable Crossplay on PlayStation 5
Navigate to System.