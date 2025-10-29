Tired of console aim assist or PC players in Battlefield 6 and RedSec? Here’s how to disable crossplay

published

Take control of your lobbies with this quick guide for disabling crossplay for Battlefield 6 and RedSec.

Battlefield REDSEC gameplay screenshots
Battlefield 6 and its new battle royale mode, RedSec, both support cross-play across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. (Image credit: Michael Hoglund)
Battlefield 6 arrived earlier in October, and its new battle royale mode, RedSec, launched on October 28, 2025. Disabling cross-play on consoles could give you a slight advantage, helping you secure that win without worrying about PC players lasering you from across the map.

For PC players, however, there’s currently no way to disable cross-play. So, if console aim assist is the bane of your existence right now, you’re out of luck—for now.

How to disable crossplay on Xbox Series X|S

Image 1 of 8
Guide on disabling cross-play on Xbox
(Image credit: Windows Central)

On Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, cross-play can be disabled through your console settings rather than in-game. Once changed, this setting applies to all supported games across your console.

  1. Press the Xbox button and open Settings.
  2. Go to General > Online safety & family > Privacy & online safety.
  3. Select Xbox privacy > View details & customize > Communication & multiplayer.
  4. Under Cross-network play, set it to Block.

How to disable Crossplay on PlayStation 5

Image 1 of 3
Disable Crossplay on PS
(Image credit: Windows Central)