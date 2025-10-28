Battlefield RedSec FAQ: Release date, cross-play, file size, and other questions about this new Battle Royale mode answered

For those not in the loop, Battlefield Labs has been quietly testing a new battle royale mode for Battlefield 6. Today, it’s official. Battlefield Studios has unveiled Battlefield: RedSec, a fresh take on the genre that leans hard into what makes Battlefield unique. Here’s everything you need to know about this mode—and what could make it stand out in an already packed field.

Is Battlefield RedSec Free to Play?

Yes, RedSec will be completely free to play. You won’t need to own a copy of Battlefield 6 or pay for any subscription service like Game Pass to jump in. It’s launching as a standalone experience, meaning anyone can download and start playing, regardless of whether they’ve touched Battlefield 6’s main multiplayer.

When does Battlefield RedSec release?

The mode is set to go live today, October 28, 2025, with a global rollout beginning at 8 AM Pacific. That’s 11 AM Eastern or 3 PM in the UK. The launch is tied to the start of Battlefield 6’s Season 1, so expect a lot of players jumping in at once.

Will RedSec Share Progression with Battlefield 6?

Yes, Redsec progress carries over to Battlefield 6, with progress being shared between the games, with the following being shared:

Your Career Rank

Any Hardware Unlocks, such as: Gadgets, Weapons, Throwables and Training Paths

Your Hardware Progression, such as: Vehicle Loadout Items, Attachments, Camos, and Weapon Packages

Any Customization Items, such as: Soldier skins, Soldiers, Charms, Camos, Decals, Player Profile Backgrounds, Icons and your Dog Tags

Badges are also shared

There will also be shared Battle Pass Progress between Redsec and BF6

What Makes Battlefield’s RedSec Different from Warzone?

Unlike Warzone, RedSec plays to Battlefield’s strengths with destructible environments, vehicles, and squad-based combat. The shrinking ring doesn’t mess around either — it’s an instant kill if you touch it, unlike in Warzone, where you can survive for a short time within the zone.

There’s no Gulag, but you do get one free respawn. After that, it’s up to your squad to bring you back through revive stations.

RedSec also introduces Gauntlet, a secondary elimination-style mode where squads compete to complete missions before their rivals — blending fast-paced PvP action with objective-based play

There's also Portal integration, giving players the ability to create custom experiences using Battlefield’s sandbox tools, giving Redsec endless potential beyond its standard matches.

Is the map new, or based on classic Battlefield locations?

The map built for RedSec is completely new and has been designed from the ground up with battle royale gameplay in mind. The map titled Fort Lyndon is the biggest map in any Battlefield game to date.

Battlefield Redsec Map (Image credit: Battlefield Studios, DICE)

What platforms is RedSec available on?

RedSec launches today, October 28, 2025, and is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. There’s no support for older hardware like PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, which means it’s firmly targeting current-gen performance.

Do you need PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass for Battlefield Redsec?

No, you shouldn’t need PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass Core to play Battlefield Redsec on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. Like most free-to-play titles, Redsec is expected to bypass subscription requirements for online access.

Since the game launches as a standalone free experience, similar to other battle royale games like Warzone or Fortnite, you’ll be able to jump in and play without paying for an additional service. If that changes post-launch, we’ll update this post accordingly.

Promotional image for Battlefield Redsec (Image credit: Battlefield Studios)

What is the RedSec file size?

If you already have Battlefield 6 installed, you can expect a relatively small install size of 8GB on Xbox and likely similar on PlayStation and PC. However, if you don’t have Battlefield 6 installed, then you can expect upwards of 98GB.

What vehicles are available in RedSec?

RedSec brings back the Battlefield vehicle sandbox with a mix of water, land, and air options. Players can expect access to boats, tanks, light jeeps, transport trucks, and even helicopters or fighter jets in certain parts of the map.

What are the minimum & recommended PC system requirements?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Battlefield Redsec PC system requirements Header Cell - Column 0 Minimum Recommended Ultra Graphics settings: 1080p @ 30 FPS, Low settings 1440p @ 60 FPS, High settings (Balanced), 1080p @ 80+ FPS, Low settings (Performance) 2160p (4K) @ 60 FPS, Ultra settings (Balanced), 1440p @ 144 FPS, High settings (Perofrmance) GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT / Intel Arc A380 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT / Intel Arc B580 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 / AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Video memory: 6 GB 8 GB 16 GB CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel Core i9-12900K / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D RAM: 16GB (dual-channel, 2133 MHz) 16GB (dual-channel, 3200 MHz) 32GB (dual-channel, 4800 MHz) OS: Windows 10 Windows 11 64-bit Windows 11 64-bit DirectX: DirectX 12 DirectX 12 DirectX 12 Storage: 55 GB HDD (at launch) 90 GB SSD (at launch) 90 GB SSD (at launch) Other: TPM 2.0 enabled, UEFI Secure Boot enabled, HVCI capable, VBS capable TPM 2.0 enabled, UEFI Secure Boot enabled, HVCI capable, VBS capable TPM 2.0 enabled, UEFI Secure Boot enabled, HVCI capable, VBS capable

