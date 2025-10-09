Battlefield 6 review and Metacritic score roundup — does what could be the biggest FPS of the year live up to everyone's sky-high expectations?

All in all, 2025 has been relatively light on new shooter games outside of some major releases like DOOM: The Dark Ages and Borderlands 4. However, that's changing this autumn, as several of the year's biggest entries in the genre are scheduled to drop this season.

One of those titles is Battlefield 6 — and it's got serious potential to end up being the biggest new FPS of all.

Electronic Arts' (EA) latest entry in its fan-favorite large-scale multiplayer FPS franchise is poised to have a hugely popular release at its October 10 launch times.

Hype for the title was high in the wake of its well-received multiplayer reveal, and it's only continued to soar since the Open Beta tests in August that saw Battlefield 6 skyrocket to over 500K players on Steam alone.

With that in mind, it's no surprise that many are looking to reviews ahead of launch to see what critics think of the experience — and now that the embargo for these evaluations has lifted, Battlefield 6 reviews have been published across the web and are free to peruse.

Battlefield 6 has achieved an average score of 84/100 on the review aggregation site Metacritic, pulled from 44 evaluations across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5. This is considered a "Generally Favorable" rating.

Notably, nearly all reviews award the game a positive score of 80 or higher, with only a few in the 70 range. Here's a look at some quotes and ratings:

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

GamingTrend (95/100): "Battlefield 6 is an iconic and outstanding Battlefield experience, from every step in the campaign to every battle in multiplayer. The game stands tall with the return of the class system, intense vehicular and infantry combat, and a thrilling story. Battlefield 6 is the complete package that fans have been waiting for, and the vision for the future of Battlefield is on beautiful display."

"Battlefield 6 is an iconic and outstanding Battlefield experience, from every step in the campaign to every battle in multiplayer. The game stands tall with the return of the class system, intense vehicular and infantry combat, and a thrilling story. Battlefield 6 is the complete package that fans have been waiting for, and the vision for the future of Battlefield is on beautiful display." PCGamesN (90/100): "A host of minor and major improvements add up to make Battlefield 6 the smoothest, most bombastically entertaining entry in the series to date. A lacklustre campaign aside, this is a triumphant return and a must-play for both BF veterans and newcomers alike."

"A host of minor and major improvements add up to make Battlefield 6 the smoothest, most bombastically entertaining entry in the series to date. A lacklustre campaign aside, this is a triumphant return and a must-play for both BF veterans and newcomers alike." Game Informer (85/100): "Most maps are dazzling sandboxes just waiting to be leveled, firearms feel impactful with detectable recoil patterns, and a bevy of demanding progression challenges keep the grind loop fresh. But like in most hard-fought victories, not every wartime decision yields a winning result."

"Most maps are dazzling sandboxes just waiting to be leveled, firearms feel impactful with detectable recoil patterns, and a bevy of demanding progression challenges keep the grind loop fresh. But like in most hard-fought victories, not every wartime decision yields a winning result." TheGamer (80/100): "All of my little issues aside, this is the most excited I’ve been for a blockbuster shooter in a long, long time. I’ve had such a good time learning the maps, mastering weapons, and discovering quirks of Battlefield 6, and I can’t wait to see how the live-service model rolls out over the next few months."

"All of my little issues aside, this is the most excited I’ve been for a blockbuster shooter in a long, long time. I’ve had such a good time learning the maps, mastering weapons, and discovering quirks of Battlefield 6, and I can’t wait to see how the live-service model rolls out over the next few months." TrueGaming (75/100): "Battlefield 6 returns after a very long wait with a bombastic multiplayer jam packed with all the heavy equipment and vehicles at your disposal to wreak havoc upon your enemy and utilize all destructible environments to your advantage. The game sees the return of a Campaign Mode which turned out to be fun but certainly not amazing."

"Battlefield 6 returns after a very long wait with a bombastic multiplayer jam packed with all the heavy equipment and vehicles at your disposal to wreak havoc upon your enemy and utilize all destructible environments to your advantage. The game sees the return of a Campaign Mode which turned out to be fun but certainly not amazing." Hey Poor Player (70/100): "Battlefield 6 has an enjoyable, but brief single-player campaign that ends just as it is getting really good. The campaign feels like an extended tutorial for the diverse systems in multiplayer, which provides a potpourri of vehicles and tactical options to do battle with, but doesn't exactly break the mould. Battlefield 6 just can't quite reach the heights of Battlefield 1 or add much spice to the decades-old, oversaturated contemporary military FPS genre. Battlefield 6 is a return to form, but not an elevation of that form."

At long last, Battlefield is back

Battlefield 6: Official Launch Hype Trailer - YouTube Watch On

After how widely loved the Battlefield 6 Open Beta was, I can't say I'm amazed to see that reviews for the FPS are almost unanimously positive across various outlets and platforms.

Going into this week, I wasn't expecting anything less — even if I did hear some whispers of an underwhelming campaign beforehand.

Indeed, the game's single player story mode seems to be the only major part of Battlefield 6 the vast majority of reviewers either don't like or feel very blasé about, with most pointing to a confusing plot, poor character development, and gameplay that fails to represent the bombastic combined arms nature of Battlefield, instead relegating the most cinematic and action-packed moments to cutscenes.

But while the campaign leaves much to be desired, every other facet of the experience has gotten incredibly high praise.

By and large, it's been seen as a return to form for a series that lost its way with 2021's controversial Battlefield 2042, as it's brought back the franchise's class system for its soldiers and has enhanced it with oodles of weapons and new class-specific gadgets to make use of.

On top of that, vehicles control better than ever, and the depth of what's possible with Battlefield 6's dynamic environmental destruction systems is more impressive than anything we've seen in Battlefield before, too. There's also a nice suite of varied maps and modes you can dive into, including franchise classics and new options alike.

The campaign being disappointing is unfortunate, but ultimately, a rich multiplayer experience is what matters most for Battlefield's success — and Battlefield 6's seems to be one of the franchise's best. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

I'd also be remiss not to mention Battlefield 6's Portal mode that took Battlefield 2042's and expanded it into a powerful map editing and custom games tool; think Halo Infinite Forge, basically.

Beyond that, there's also more content coming in post-launch seasons, with Season 1 kicking off on October 28 and bringing three maps, new weapons, and more to the game over its duration. Battlefield 6 will even have a battle royale mode, though whether it will be available at launch or at some point after is unclear. We'll find out soon enough!

The campaign being lackluster is unfortunate, but beyond that, Battlefield 6 ultimately seems to be the strong showing that fans have been dearly hoping for — and I can't wait to jump in as soon as I'm able.

Notably, it's available for preorder now across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5, with an Xbox deal on the Phantom Edition knocking it down to $89.99 at Loaded (formerly CDKeys).