I knew Battlefield 6 was going to be a massive hit, but these launch sales numbers still shocked me — it's "hit all-time highs" that rival Call of Duty

Going into the launch of Battlefield 6, pretty much everyone knew that the game was going to be a gigantic hit. The large-scale shooter's potential for success was apparent as soon as the overwhelmingly positive response to its multiplayer reveal was, and when its Open Beta in August rocketed past 500K players on Steam (and a Call of Duty record), it was clear it was poised to become one of 2025's biggest new games.

Thus, when launch day came on October 10 last week, I wasn't exactly surprised to see Battlefield 6 blow up Steam with ~750K concurrent players and likely soar to the top of Xbox and PS5 charts as well (metrics for those platforms aren't available at the moment).

What did surprise me, though, is just how strong of a sales performance those release day player counts were indicating. Publisher Electronic Arts (EA) and the development team at Battlefield Studios have officially revealed the sales numbers for Battlefield 6 thus far, and they're quite shocking.

In a new press release, it's been announced that in its first three days (opening weekend), Battlefield 6 sold a whopping 7 million copies across all of its platforms, with more purchasing flooding in throughout its launch week.

It was also confirmed that Battlefield 6 hit some other "all-time highs" for the franchise over the weekend, including 172 million matches played and over 15 million hours of gameplay streamed by content creators on platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

Battlefield 6 solder over 7 million copies in just three days, making its launch the biggest in Battlefield history by a fairly wide margin. The performance is so impressive that it even rivals that of Call of Duty titles. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

In response to the good news, both Battlefield general manager Byron Beede and EA executive vice president (and head of Battlefield) Vince Zampella gave statements of appreciation to fans and developers, thanking the former for checking the game out and the latter for their hard work.

"First and foremost we want to thank our players. Battlefield 6 was built with our fans. From the initial concept through to the implementation of Battlefield Labs and into the record-shattering Open Beta we have been obsessed with player feedback," said Beede. "Together, with our players we’ve had a singular goal: to craft the best Battlefield ever. And this is just the beginning — our first season of new content is just 12 days away."

"We never take moments like this for granted, so I want to express our sincere gratitude to our global Battlefield Studios and passionate community that has helped get us to this point," added Zampella. "We appreciate you joining us for Battlefield 6’s momentous launch. We have so much more to come in the weeks ahead."

Indeed, there's more content on the way, with the game's post-launch offerings kicking off with Battlefield 6 Season 1 on October 28. The season is scheduled to run through December, and will bring two new maps, a new transport vehicle, new weapons and gadgets, and a handful of limited time event modes.

Future seasons will then come out next year (and presumably, beyond) with further content additions that will continue to expand on what's available in Battlefield 6. Some of these are expected to include naval warfare and maps to support it, as code for boat vehicles has reportedly been datamined from the current build of the FPS.

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Even though I knew Battlefield 6 was going to be a big hit, the game managing to achieve over 7 million sales in just three days still left me feeling quite amazed. To give a comparison, the closest another game in the series has come to that performance is Battlefield 3 with about 5 million sales in a week, with other Battlefields ranging from 1-4 million in that timeframe.

Given that Battlefield 6 costs $69.99 — $99.99 if you opt to buy the more expensive Phantom Edition with lots of cosmetic goodies — it also means that it's made $490 million minimum, and likely considerably more than that.

Notably, one of the best-selling Call of Duty games, 2019's Modern Warfare, made $600 million in three days, meaning that Battlefield 6's performance is nipping at the heels of that of its biggest competitor. It may even end up outselling Black Ops 7 this year, especially with Xbox Game Pass eating into Call of Duty purchases.

We won't know until Black Ops 7 has its own launch on November 14, but regardless, I can't even remember the last time the two games were neck and neck, and that alone is an achievement for Battlefield — one that I'm ecstatic to see, as I've always preferred EA's combined arms-driven shooter and want it to do well.

I've put about 30 hours into Battlefield 6 since its release, and have found it to be the significant step up from Battlefield V and especially Battlefield 2042 that everyone was hoping for. It's available now across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5, with the Xbox version on sale for only $61.19 at Loaded (formerly CDKeys).