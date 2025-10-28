Stop Guessing: All Battlefield 6 Redsec PC system requirements explained for the battle royale mode's launch

Battlefield’s latest mode blends next-gen visuals with surprisingly modest PC demands.

Battlefield RedSec is Battlefield Studios’ latest attempt at a battle royale, designed to compete with the likes of Call of Duty: Warzone.

It comes with everything fans love about the series: Large-scale destruction, drivable vehicles, and all-out chaos across a massive map packed with 100 players. You can squad up with a single buddy or form a full party of four with your friends for an experience that feels unmistakably Battlefield.

Battlefield Redsec PC system requirements
Header Cell - Column 0

Minimum

Recommended

Ultra

Graphics settings:

1080p @ 30 FPS, Low settings

1440p @ 60 FPS, High settings (Balanced), 1080p @ 80+ FPS, Low settings (Performance)

2160p (4K) @ 60 FPS, Ultra settings (Balanced), 1440p @ 144 FPS, High settings (Perofrmance)

GPU:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT / Intel Arc A380

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT / Intel Arc B580

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 / AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

Video memory:

6 GB

8 GB

16 GB

CPU:

Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel Core i9-12900K / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

RAM:

16GB (dual-channel, 2133 MHz)

16GB (dual-channel, 3200 MHz)

32GB (dual-channel, 4800 MHz)

OS:

Windows 10

Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 11 64-bit

DirectX:

DirectX 12

DirectX 12

DirectX 12

Storage:

55 GB HDD (at launch)

90 GB SSD (at launch)

90 GB SSD (at launch)

Other:

TPM 2.0 enabled, UEFI Secure Boot enabled, HVCI capable, VBS capable

TPM 2.0 enabled, UEFI Secure Boot enabled, HVCI capable, VBS capable

TPM 2.0 enabled, UEFI Secure Boot enabled, HVCI capable, VBS capable

Despite how visually stunning Battlefield 6 — and by extension, Redsec — are, the game’s PC requirements are surprisingly reasonable. You can run it on hardware over six years old, such as an NVIDIA RTX 2060, though you’ll likely be limited to 1080p at 30fps. Even so, it’s impressive how well the team has managed to scale Battlefield across such a wide range of setups.

I can’t help but wonder if the Xbox Series S deserves a bit of credit for that. Developers have praised the console for pushing them to optimize performance, forcing smarter use of resources to ensure the game runs smoothly on lower-end hardware.

However, there are some concerns among PC players about the need for UEFI Secure Boot and HVCI. These requirements are tied to Battlefield Redsec’s kernel-level anti-cheat system, which has sparked debate around security and compatibility.

For those who do not know how to enable secure boot either, we have a handy guide on that shouldn’t take more than a couple of minutes.