Is Battlefield 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass? Unfortunately for subscribers, Battlefield 6 is not coming to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service at launch. However, it could come at some point in the future, and once the game hits the regular EA Play library, it will be playable through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

2025 has been a terrific year for games overall, with fans of single player or cooperative experiences in particular feasting with releases like Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Borderlands 4, among others. Multiplayer hits have been less plentiful, though in just a few days, what might be the year's biggest multiplayer FPS is finally about to drop on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5: Battlefield 6.

While previous entries in Electronic Arts' (EA) long-running, large-scale shooter series like Battlefield V and especially Battlefield 2042 have left quite a bit to be desired, all signs point to Battlefield 6 being a return to form for the franchise. The Open Beta that ran in August was a colossal success and even broke a Call of Duty record, and overall excitement for the title has skyrocketed in the weeks leading up to its October 10 release date and launch times.

As a result, there are naturally many wondering if they'll be able to play the FPS on Xbox Game Pass — Microsoft's popular all-you-can-play gaming service that provides access to hundreds of titles in exchange for a monthly fee. Despite some recent controversy due to a price hike, Game Pass is still a fan-favorite program, and it's not uncommon for new games (Microsoft first party or otherwise) to hit its library at launch.

Unfortunately for hopeful subscribers, though, Battlefield 6 won't be available on Game Pass when it comes out later this week. If it was set to be, that's something both EA and Microsoft would have been marketing heavily; that they aren't is all the confirmation we need.

For many, that means you'll have to buy a copy for $69.99 in order to play Battlefield 6. However, it will be playable through a different service — and you'll eventually be able to access it with Game Pass, too.

... but it will be playable on Ultimate in the future

While Battlefield 6 isn't coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch, it is releasing onto EA Play Pro — the premium 16.99/month tier of EA's own subscription service that includes day one access to the publisher's latest titles. Battlefield 6 is included in that, so if you're an EA Play Pro member, you can jump in as soon as it's out.

One big downside to EA Play Pro is that unlike regular EA Play, it's a PC-only service, so players on Xbox and PS5 have no way to take advantage of it. But the silver lining is that once Battlefield 6 comes to the standard $5.99/month EA Play tier (new games generally release on it after 6-12 months), console users will be able to play the FPS through the program.

Notably, though, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get access to EA Play as part of their membership, meaning that they won't have to pay for EA's service to play Battlefield 6 once the game comes to it. PC Game Pass players do as well, though unfortunately, it doesn't look like Battlefield 6 is getting an Xbox app release on Windows.

In this roundabout way, Battlefield 6 will be playable through Ultimate at some point down the line, even if it's not necessarily available through Game Pass directly. It might be in the future at some point, but regardless: the good news is that sooner or later, users of Microsoft's program will have access to what looks to be one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of the year.

