Electronic Arts' (EA) and DICE's long-running, large-scale FPS franchise Battlefield has struggled to hold a place in the limelight for quite a while now, with games like Call of Duty and others overshadowing titles like 2018's Battlefield V and especially 2021's Battlefield 2042. Now, though, the series is poised to make a huge comeback with the latest installment Battlefield 6.

Featuring the return of Battlefield's classic class-based structure, a variety of new and remade maps, creative new gadgets and advanced destruction systems that can reshape the battlefront, a suite of campaign, multiplayer, Halo Forge-like Portal custom games, and battle royale content, and a grounded modern day military aesthetic, it's ticking all the right boxes.

It's not surprising, then, that hype for the title has skyrocketed in the months and weeks leading up to its launch — evidenced by August's Battlefield 6 Open Beta absolutely blowing up, and public interest seemingly even soaring past the likes of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

With that in mind, many are naturally wondering when they'll be able to jump into the full experience. Luckily, ahead of the game's release, EA and DICE have publicly announced its official release date and launch times, all of which you'll find below.

This helpful graphic from EA and DICE shows all of Battlefield 6's official release dates and launch times. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time zone Launch time PDT Oct. 10, 8:00 a.m. CST Oct. 10, 9:00 a.m. EDT Oct. 10, 11:00 a.m. BRT Oct. 10, 12:00 p.m. BST Oct. 10, 4:00 p.m. CEST Oct. 10, 5:00 p.m. EEST Oct. 10, 6:00 p.m. AZT Oct. 10, 7:00 p.m. UTC Oct. 10, 8:30 p.m. ICT Oct. 10, 10:00 p.m. JST Oct. 11, midnight AEDT Oct. 11, 2:00 a.m.

As both the graphic and table above show, Battlefield 6 is officially scheduled to launch on October 10 at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET globally. The game's release is identical across all of its platforms, so this is when you'll be able to play regardless of whether you're on Xbox Series X|S, a Windows PC platform like Steam, the Epic Games Store, or the EA app, or PS5.

Note that due to time zone differences, the FPS will come out later in the afternoon for folks in European regions, and early in the morning of October 11 in far eastern countries. If you don't see the time zone you're in above, you can use this time zone converter to figure out exactly when you can deploy to the battlefield.

Battlefield 6 is now officially less than one week away, and I couldn't be more excited about the arrival of the bombastic multiplayer FPS. I'm not much of a PvP fan in the grand scheme of things, but Battlefield is one of the rare few franchises I consider an exception to that preference.

The series' huge 64-player battles across grand theaters of war are unlike anything you'll find in other shooters outside of more hardcore milsims like ARMA or Squad, blending the cinematic action of the frontlines with gameplay formats easy for newcomers and franchise veterans alike to pick up and have a good time with.

Its emphasis on combined arms warfare also opens up tons of nifty opportunities for teamwork and coordination, with squads of infantry, main battle tanks, helicopters and jets, and more all able to work together to counter the enemy. As a Recon infantryman on the ground, for example, you can paint enemy vehicles with a target designator — enabling friendly RPG-equipped Engineers or allied aircraft flying overhead to quickly and accurately blast them to pieces with guided missiles and the like.

Large-scale combined arms warfare separates Battlefield from most other shooters, bringing tanks, choppers, and other armored vehicles to the battlefront along with squads of infantry. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Paired with advanced, dynamic, map-altering destruction more impressive than anything we've seen in Battlefield previously, along with Battlefield 2042's returning custom games Portal mode with deep map editing and game rule options and a "gritty realism" aesthetic that contrasts sharply with the wackier art direction of modern Call of Duty releases, this has Battlefield 6 in a terrific position to take the gaming community by storm this fall.

The game also looks and sounds phenomenal from an audiovisual perspective, and the good news is that if you're playing on PC, the Battlefield 6 PC system requirements and specs aren't even that demanding compared to a lot of other AAA releases. Indeed, it's possible to meet the game's recommended specs with hardware that's five years old, which is great news for PC gamers.

Note that Battlefield 6 itself is available to preorder now across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 for $69.99. Though many were concerned it would cost $79.99, EA assuaged fears by promising it's avoiding that price point for now.

