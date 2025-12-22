Vince Zampella, an industry legend, has sadly passed away today following a car accident in Los Angeles.

Zampella was an extremely influential figure in the video game industry. He was best known for his work on Call of Duty during his time as CEO of Infinity Ward, where he helped shape one of the most successful franchises in gaming history.

He later went on to serve as the head of Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind Titanfall and Apex Legends, further cementing his impact on modern game development.

It is tragic news, and our thoughts are with his friends, family, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

A lasting legacy across generations of games

(Image credit: Photo: Deantak / Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) via Wikimedia Commons https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Vince_Zampella.jpg

Whether you knew Vince Zampella by name or not, you have almost certainly felt his influence. He played a defining role in shaping Call of Duty during the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 era while serving as CEO of Infinity Ward.

That influence is still felt today across modern shooters. Many of the design principles established during that period continue to inform how multiplayer games are built and supported to this day.

After leaving Infinity Ward, Zampella went on to co found Respawn Entertainment in 2010. The studio became known for titles such as Titanfall, Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, each pushing the genre in different ways.

Zampella later served as an executive at Electronic Arts, where he oversaw multiple teams and franchises, including Battlefield, further extending his impact across the industry.

What has been reported so far

Unfortunately, Vince was involved in a single-car crash at around 12:45 p.m. on December 21, 2025, in Los Angeles and passed away at the scene.

It is a loss that will be felt across the entire industry. Vince Zampella’s influence extended far beyond individual studios or franchises, shaping how games were made, played, and supported across multiple generations. As tributes continue to pour in, his work and legacy will live on through the countless developers he inspired and the millions of players who grew up with the games he helped create.

He will be sadly missed, and our thoughts are with his loved ones, family, and friends.