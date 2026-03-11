Microsoft brings new "Xbox mode" to Windows 11 PCs next month — Prepares major gaming advancements that lay foundations for the next Xbox

published

At GDC 2026, Microsoft outlined the future of PC and Xbox game development, positioning Windows as the foundation for the next-generation of gaming via unified GDK.

Windows 11&#039;s new Xbox Mode interface
(Image credit: Screenshot: Windows Central / Backdrop: Edited with Gemini)

Microsoft has announced that it's planning to make its new Xbox full-screen experience generally available to all Windows 11 devices in April, and is rebranding the feature as "Xbox mode" as it prepares the platform for the next-generation Xbox console project, codenamed Helix.

The news was announced during Microsoft's GDC keynote, where the company also unveiled a number of announcements for game developers building for Windows. It's clear that Microsoft views the future of Xbox game development and the future of Windows PC game development as sharing the same path.

Xbox PC logo on a Lenovo Legion Go handheld

Xbox and PC are one of the same in the next-generation. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The company says that "this update represents a foundational shift in how PC games handle shaders at scale, bringing more predictable performance, faster startup times for players, and reduced stutter on the first run of a game."

Microsoft is also making improvements to DirectStorage, another method of speeding up game load times. "Today, we’re introducing support for Zstandard compression and a new tool, the Game Asset Conditioning Library, improving compression efficiency while simplifying asset conditioning across production pipelines."

The next-gen Xbox will benefit from all of these advancements, as Microsoft has already confirmed that the next console will be able to play PC games as well as Xbox console games. That means it's going to run Windows, likely with the new Xbox Mode enabled by default.

Of course, all of these improvements also trickle down to devices like the Xbox ROG Ally and extend upward to full-blown gaming rigs that run third-party storefronts like Steam or the Epic Games Store. Microsoft is positioning Windows as the bedrock for the next-generation of Xbox gaming, and I can't wait to see how things play out.

Positioning Windows as THE place to game and build games

Xbox app on Windows

Xbox on Windows will benefit all gamers (Image credit: Windows Central)

Microsoft's strategy with the next Xbox will strengthen both Microsoft's console efforts and Windows as a PC platform for gamers. With the platform merged, developers will have an easier time building for both PCs and Xbox consoles, with a curated experience for Xbox users who prefer the console experience over a Windows PC.

This ensures the Xbox platform remains alive, as developers won't have to do much at all to support it going forward. If a developer is building a Windows PC game, they're also building a game that will run on the next-gen Xbox, which is an incredible advantage for both gamers and developers.

With the next-gen Xbox also supporting Xbox console games and backwards compatibility, it will be the only box on the market that can play both console games and PC games. That will make it the only device on the market that can play both GTA 6 and PC games, assuming the next Xbox launches before GTA 6 lands on PC.

Microsoft used GDC 2026 to make a bold statement about the future of Windows gaming. Rebranding FSE to Xbox Mode and rolling it out to every Windows 11 PC signals a real shift in how the company wants developers and players to think about the platform. It’s early, and the UX still has ground to cover compared to SteamOS, but this feels like the start of something bigger for PC gaming.

Is Xbox Mode the right move for Windows, and does this change how you see the future of gaming on PC? Share your thoughts below and tell us where you think Microsoft should take this next.

