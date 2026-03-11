Click for next article

Microsoft has announced that it's planning to make its new Xbox full-screen experience generally available to all Windows 11 devices in April, and is rebranding the feature as "Xbox mode" as it prepares the platform for the next-generation Xbox console project, codenamed Helix.

The news was announced during Microsoft's GDC keynote, where the company also unveiled a number of announcements for game developers building for Windows. It's clear that Microsoft views the future of Xbox game development and the future of Windows PC game development as sharing the same path.

Microsoft is pushing a unified Game Development Kit (GDK) that allows developers to build for PC, and by extension, have their game be ready for the next-gen Xbox. Additionally, the GDK also makes it easy for developers to compile their games for the current Gen9 series of Xbox consoles, maintaining compatibility with Xbox Series S/X hardware.

The other big announcement revolves around DirectX and integration with Machine Learning technologies. "We’re introducing new capabilities that make it easier for developers to bring neural techniques into their graphics pipelines, starting with linear algebra support in HLSL to unlock hardware‑accelerated ML operations directly in shaders."

Microsoft is also bringing console-like graphics debugging capabilities to Windows PC game developers with the ability to dump DirectX files, DebugBreak() in HLSL, and Shader Explorer. "We’re also delivering additional PIX improvements, including a Tile Mappings Viewer and hardware-specific GPU counters in the System Monitor view, to make debugging and profiling DirectX applications easier. "

Advanced Shader Delivery (ASD) was a feature that first debuted on the Xbox Ally X in a limited number of games, but Microsoft is now making it generally available to all developers to implement into their own games on Windows.

"With new API-level support now available in the DirectX Agility SDK, developers can deterministically collect and package shaders as part of their process," says Microsoft. The Xbox Partner Center will be able to ingest these shaders, enabling supported devices to automatically detect and deliver the ASD experience to gamers.

Xbox and PC are one of the same in the next-generation. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The company says that "this update represents a foundational shift in how PC games handle shaders at scale, bringing more predictable performance, faster startup times for players, and reduced stutter on the first run of a game."

Microsoft is also making improvements to DirectStorage, another method of speeding up game load times. "Today, we’re introducing support for Zstandard compression and a new tool, the Game Asset Conditioning Library, improving compression efficiency while simplifying asset conditioning across production pipelines."

The next-gen Xbox will benefit from all of these advancements, as Microsoft has already confirmed that the next console will be able to play PC games as well as Xbox console games. That means it's going to run Windows, likely with the new Xbox Mode enabled by default.

Of course, all of these improvements also trickle down to devices like the Xbox ROG Ally and extend upward to full-blown gaming rigs that run third-party storefronts like Steam or the Epic Games Store. Microsoft is positioning Windows as the bedrock for the next-generation of Xbox gaming, and I can't wait to see how things play out.

Positioning Windows as THE place to game and build games

Xbox on Windows will benefit all gamers (Image credit: Windows Central)

Microsoft's strategy with the next Xbox will strengthen both Microsoft's console efforts and Windows as a PC platform for gamers. With the platform merged, developers will have an easier time building for both PCs and Xbox consoles, with a curated experience for Xbox users who prefer the console experience over a Windows PC.

This ensures the Xbox platform remains alive, as developers won't have to do much at all to support it going forward. If a developer is building a Windows PC game, they're also building a game that will run on the next-gen Xbox, which is an incredible advantage for both gamers and developers.

With the next-gen Xbox also supporting Xbox console games and backwards compatibility, it will be the only box on the market that can play both console games and PC games. That will make it the only device on the market that can play both GTA 6 and PC games, assuming the next Xbox launches before GTA 6 lands on PC.

🎮 What Do You Think About Xbox Mode?

Microsoft used GDC 2026 to make a bold statement about the future of Windows gaming. Rebranding FSE to Xbox Mode and rolling it out to every Windows 11 PC signals a real shift in how the company wants developers and players to think about the platform. It’s early, and the UX still has ground to cover compared to SteamOS, but this feels like the start of something bigger for PC gaming.

Is Xbox Mode the right move for Windows, and does this change how you see the future of gaming on PC? Share your thoughts below and tell us where you think Microsoft should take this next.

