Xbox is going through some changes. From the appointment of a new CEO, Asha Sharma, to revealing the codename for the next Xbox, Project Helix, it has been a busy start.

Sharma confirmed the new device will play existing Xbox games as well as PC games in one place. She is saying many of the right things so far, and before the announcement of Helix, it got me wondering what else she could do to start winning fans back.

Backward compatibility immediately came to mind. With Xbox approaching its 25th anniversary, bringing the program back with a few long-requested games that missed the cut in 2021 would be a strong gesture.

That’s where you all come in. After a post highlighting XboxGamePreservation.com, a community-run project where fans can vote on which games they want to see backward compatible, readers across X, Reddit, and Windows Central shared their thoughts.

From game suggestions to broader discussions around preservation and licensing issues, the responses covered a wide range of perspectives.

What our readers want out of backward compatibility

Poll of what readers voted on with backward compatibility (Image credit: Windows Central)

Our community was fairly split on which generation deserves more backward compatibility support. Just 1% separates the two options, with 23% of voters choosing original Xbox classics and 24% selecting Xbox 360 games.

However, the biggest takeaway from the poll is that most readers want something broader. A clear majority, 53%, simply want the backward compatibility program to return for everything, which is also the camp I find myself in.

One reader, Mark Dobson, said: “I chose all backwards compatibility because I really don't want to switch to pc just to play a classic game.”

Another reader, Battlestar, called for the return of James Bond titles, statin,g “The names BOND JAMES BOND bring back classics.”

On a personal note, I can’t believe I forgot to mention this earlier, but if the stars could align, I’d love to see Phantasy Star Universe return through backward compatibility. Xbox, please make it happen!

Now switching gears to our r/WindowsCentral subreddit, the conversation quickly turned to specific games people still want to see playable today, others encouraging emulation, and some just accepting the program could be dead forever.

One user argued that the program is already finished, stating, “Back compatibility is done, the team has moved on.”

Another echoed a similar sentiment, writing, “BC is done. They never even added the Activision stuff they now own, like Wolfenstein 2009 or Singularity.”

Activision (Image credit: Activision)

It is a shame we haven't seen renewed efforts from Xbox now that they own Activision. There's a lot of untapped potential sitting right there, as many have commented on over on Reddit and even here.

However, some aren't as hopeful, arguing that the community should stop hoping for new additions entirely. One reply bluntly put it, “You lot need to stop the 'hopium' and 'copium'.” To which I say, "No."

Despite that skepticism, many replies quickly turned to the same thing we saw on the site comments: specific games players still want revived, like Riddick or Kung Fu Chaos.

Another highlighted a broader preservation concern, writing, “I have a giant box of original Xbox games that I can’t legally play anymore because emulation is jank... Xbox should do something about that. I can’t be alone here.”

And while most of the discussion focused on older games, a few users pointed to other Xbox ecosystem features as positives. One commenter simply added, “Play anywhere is pretty cool.”

Twitter X logo (Image credit: Elon Musk)

Now I also posted about this on X about how Xbox could rebuild some trust with the community, and, over there, I received more than 160 replies. Many were shorter and more reactive, with some even questioning what a return of backward compatibility would actually mean, not realizing the program had stopped expanding back in 2021.

Xbox wants to restore some faith with fans? Bring back Backward Compatibility. The 25th anniversary is coming up, drop loads of new OG and 360 titlesIn fact, go one step further and add achievements to OG Xbox games. PlayStation already does it with some of their PS ClassicsMarch 5, 2026

Most replies, however, quickly turned to nostalgia, with users listing the games they still want to see revived. One person wrote, “Achievements on the Page would be nice also I just need the 2nd and 3rd army of TWO games back and the og destroy all humans 2 and I’ll be complete.”

Others called for classic sports titles to return as well, with one user saying, “Would love to play all the old Tiger Woods golf games from the original Xbox. My brothers and I grew up playing it, and it would be nice to play it on the newest system.”

Not everyone agreed that backward compatibility should be a priority, though. One reply argued, “Not enough people care about BC for it to be a selling point.” suggesting some don't see any value in the feature.

Still, the overall sentiment echoed what we saw elsewhere. Many players simply want a way to revisit the games they grew up with, while also acknowledging that licensing issues may prevent some titles from returning.

If they did come back, many said they would like to see a few modern touches, such as achievements, to give those classics a new reason to return.

🗨️ Share why backward compatibility still matters to you

Backward compatibility has become one of Xbox’s most defining features, shaping how players keep, revisit, and value their game libraries. But not everyone follows the technical side or understands why it matters so much to long‑time fans. That’s why we asked the Xbox community to share their own experiences and explain what backward compatibility means to them today.

Their answers highlight everything from preserving game history to making sure purchases carry forward into the future.

Now we want to hear from you.

How important is backward compatibility to your Xbox experience, and what role should it play in the platform’s future? Share your thoughts below and tell us what it means to you as a player.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.