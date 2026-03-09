Click for next article

Minecraft has been going through a wave of leaks recently. From the PS3 edition source code surfacing online to early builds of Minecraft Dungeons appearing, the franchise feels like a leaky faucet right now with how much information is spilling out.

For those unaware, Minecraft Dungeons is a top-down Minecraft dungeon crawler, similar in vein to Diablo, but more family-friendly, and quite good fun.

Now, if the latest reports are accurate, a sequel to Minecraft Dungeons may also be on the way. The project is reportedly being developed under the codename "Project Spicewood", so here is everything the current leaks claim and whether there is anything noteworthy in them.

What the Project Spicewood leaks claim so far

Minecraft Dungeons 1 (Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft has a habit of taking down content, so I won't share the images directly here.

Now, the leak reportedly comes from X0X_LEAK on X (formerly Twitter), a group typically known for sharing Marvel Rivals leaks. The account is said to be run by a team of dataminers, and with recent Minecraft files reportedly leaking online, it appears the group has started digging through those as well.

That digging is where references to a potential Minecraft Dungeons sequel have surfaced, with the project allegedly being referred to internally as "Project Spicewood".

Minecraft: SPICEWOODNew Minecraft spinoff game currently called "Project Spicewood". Its a sequel to Minecraft Dungeons and has been in development since at least 2 years.Main areas and POIs:Honeycomb Fields: Undermill, Farm, Island, Lake, Fields, Forest.Desert: Cliff,… https://t.co/no700xyzuWMarch 4, 2025

However, it is still worth taking all of this with a grain of salt. Mojang has not confirmed anything related to a Minecraft Dungeons sequel, and leaks pulled from files or early builds can sometimes point to ideas or experiments that never make it into a finished game.

That said, the dataminers claim they have found clues suggesting a new Minecraft Dungeons-style project is in development, alongside references to new locations and points of interest that could appear in the game.

If the rumors are true, the game is expected to release in Q2 2026, according to leaks, and has been in development for two years using Unreal Engine.

A Q2 2026 release would place the game anywhere between the 1st of April and the last day of June this year.

If all of this proves accurate, it would not be surprising to see Mojang pursue a sequel. Minecraft Dungeons reportedly reached more than 25 million players across all platforms as of 2023, making it a very successful spinoff for the franchise.

Alongside this leak, the full Minecraft Dungeons GitHub repo has leaked, adding to the already growing number of leaks for Minecraft. As well as this, the sequel could be set to reveal something entirely new that will tie into the vanilla version of the game, with leaks pointing to a new dimension.

🗨️ Would you be excited for a Minecraft Dungeons sequel?

Minecraft Dungeons was a great family friendly game that performed very well for Xbox, so a sequel does make sense. It will be interesting to see how Mojang evolves the formula if these leaks turn out to be accurate.

With that said, let us know your thoughts in the comments, and be sure to take part in our poll below:

