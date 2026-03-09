Last year, Microsoft announced that it was planning to bring back the ability to see your agenda via the calendar flyout on the Taskbar, a capability that was part of Windows 10 but was removed when Windows 11 first debuted. The company said the feature would debut in preview in December 2025, but that month came and went with no sign of the feature.

Since then, we've been kept in the dark. Microsoft quietly updated the original announcement to remove mention of the feature entering preview in December 2025, meaning we've had no idea when the feature is expected to arrive, or if the company had quietly canceled plans to ship it.

The good news is, we now have an update from Microsoft. In a statement to Windows Central, a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed that the feature has not been canceled, and that the company is "actively refining the foundational aspects of the experience to ensure it meets our quality standards before it reaches customers."

The new agenda view coming later this year on Windows 11. (Image credit: Microsoft)

When the feature was first announced, it was quickly discovered that the feature was being built using WebView instead of native Windows UI, which would be faster and more pleasing to use. That caused some backlash online, and I wonder if that has played a part in its apparent delay. "We’re focused on delivering a reliable, high‑quality feature at the time of public preview or general availability" said the spokesperson.

Microsoft also confirmed that the feature would enter preview with Windows Insiders in the "coming months," which is a far cry from the December 2025 date it gave originally. This likely means we're at least a handful of weeks away before it enters preview officially, and even further away from it becoming generally available for everyone.

Many people who use Windows for work have wanted to see this feature return for as long as Windows 11 has been on the market. It's an incredibly useful addition as it allows you to see what meetings or events were coming up next without having to open you email or calendar app. Without it, users have been forced to keep an app open to handle upcoming events.

A reassuring sign of things to come?

The new agenda view on Windows 11 is part of Microsoft's big plan to address "pain points" on Windows 11, with a concerted effort to fix up the OS and make it great for people who use the platform for work, development, and gaming. Productivity features are part of that effort, and it's good to see things like the agenda view making a return.

It is unfortunate that the agenda view has hit a last minute delay, but the good news is that it's still coming. It's clear to me that the delay is to ensure the feature meets a high quality bar, and that's a reassuringly good sign that things are changing for the better internally at Microsoft.

