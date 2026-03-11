Click for next article

A Lenovo 100s laptop with ChromeOS Flex welcome screen open on the display.

Last year, Microsoft decided to leave Windows 10 on a deserted island with enough supplies to last for a year. This, of course, resulted in a lot of PC hardware unable to run Windows 11 being left behind.

Since then, a lot of people have been searching for an alternative way to salvage old hardware that's perfectly usable despite not supporting Windows 11. E-waste remains a huge problem on our planet, and PCs certainly make up a fair share of what's tossed out each year.

Refurbished tech marketplace Back Market and Google have teamed up to create a new way to salvage old Windows PCs. This pilot program will see Back Market begin selling $3 USB sticks that, once plugged into an x64-based PC, make it super easy to install ChromeOS Flex.

You can, of course, create your own ChromeOS Flex installation USB at home, so this seems like more of a convenience and awareness play.

Back Market is the same company that began offering HP and Lenovo laptops with ChromeOS Flex installed in September 2025, one month before Windows 10 officially entered its end-of-life phase.

What is ChromeOS Flex, and why would I want it on my PC?

Back Market and Google's ad campaign includes a USB stick behind glass, which it wants you to "break in case of obsolescence." (Image credit: Back Market | Google)

ChromeOS Flex is a cloud-based operating system that moves a lot of the hardware burden into Google's servers, which is exactly what you want in an older PC using outdated components. The "Flex" version of ChromeOS lacks a few features compared to the original, including Android app support, and it's not compatible with all PCs.

👉 ChromeOS Flex certified model list

Regardless, there's a good chance it will work on the old laptop you have lying around if it has an internet connection, and it'll also work with most Intel-powered Macs from before Apple's M-series silicon became the standard.

Speaking with Wired, Back Market says it will create only 3,000 of these $3 USB sticks as part of a trial run, which begins on March 30. If the pilot is a success, Back Market plans to expand production.

Alexander Kuscher, Senior Director at Google, is quoted in the associated Back Market press release as saying, "Millions of laptops are approaching the end of their supported operating systems, even though the hardware is still perfectly fine and works."

With ChromeOS Flex and this pilot with Back Market, we're giving people a sustainable way to take back control and extend the life of their compatible devices, helping them save money while reducing unnecessary waste at the same time. Alexander Kuscher, Senior Director at Google

Does Microsoft offer anything similar to the new $3 ChromeOS Flex USB sticks?

The short answer is "No." Microsoft wants you to use Windows 11 no matter what, and if your PC can't handle the upgrade from Windows 10, that's just too bad.

There are some involved workarounds, like installing Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021 (generally purchased in batches for business), which includes extended support up to 2032, but it's not exactly any more efficient than regular Windows 10.

You can also make the switch to Linux, which runs well on older hardware, but a lot of users simply don't want to learn how to work a new OS.

Considering that Google and Back Market are focusing on accommodating "sellers, buyers, schools, and small businesses," it's clearly aiming for a large target that doesn't necessarily intersect with Long-Term Servicing Channels or Linux.

