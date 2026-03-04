It's official. Apple is making a $599 MacBook, and it's going to shake up the midrange Windows laptop space in a major way. Officially dubbed "MacBook Neo," this new low-cost macOS laptop is everything your everyday Joe or Jane would ever need from a computer in 2026.

MacBook Neo features a 13-inch display and is powered by the A18 Pro SoC, the same chip that powers the iPhone 16 Pro series of phones. This chip offers similar performance to that of the Apple M1 SoC, which is still widely regarded as one of the best value-for-money SoCs you can find in a device.

Of course, that $599 price tag is the star of the show. While MacBook Neo makes several cuts to reach that price, such as removing the backlit keyboard and only coming with 8GB RAM, to most mainstream buyers, this is unlikely to deter them.

You can definitely get a more capable, perhaps even more powerful Windows laptop for $599. It would likely have more RAM and storage, but to most mainstream laptop buyers, none of this truly matters. Owning a Mac is less about the raw specs and more about it being a Mac, and not a Windows PC.

One of the reasons Windows laptops are so popular is that they're cheap. MacBooks have historically never been considered to be affordable laptops, but that changes with MacBook Neo. Because of this, someone who had no choice but to buy a midrange Windows laptop in the past now has the option of buying a MacBook.

And because Windows 11's reputation is at an all-time low, people are looking to jump ship from Windows more than ever. With millions of Windows 10 users running unsupported hardware, a $599 MacBook is going to look ever so appetising. The timing couldn't be better for Apple.

Hello, MacBook Neo - YouTube Watch On

In fact, it's clear that Apple is anticipating a lot of Windows users to make the switch. It even has a dedicated "Switch to Mac" tab on the MacBook Neo page, advertising just how easy it is to move from a Windows PC to MacBook Neo.

For those of us who don't like macOS, nothing really changes today. But for the large percentage of people who only use a Windows laptop because they had to or couldn't afford a MacBook, there's now an affordable and easy way of attaining a new MacBook from Apple.

Windows OEMs are going to feel the heat, too. For years, OEMs have gotten away with shipping what can essentially be described as e-waste in this price bracket, with a few exceptions, of course. Most new $599 laptops from HP, Lenovo, Dell, or any of the other big-name brands aren't going to hold a candle to the desirability of a brand-new Mac laptop at the same price. (Although when the ASUS Zenbook A14, one of our top Windows laptops, drops to $599, it's an amazing value.)

If I were Microsoft, I'd be on full-blown panic alert at this point. Unlike Chrome OS, which was never desirable even at lower price points, a full-blown macOS laptop at $599 is a serious threat to Windows. Young people are going to flock to this, and it's going to sell like hotcakes, not giving Windows laptops even a second thought. As those young people grow up, they're only going to want to use Mac laptops as they become adults, and Windows will slowly but surely lose all relevance outside specific use cases such as gaming and enterprise.

Do you think the Windows laptop market should be worried about a $599 MacBook?

Of course, not everyone will agree with my analysis. I'm sure some of you think that a $599 MacBook won't make a dent in the midrange Windows laptop market. If that's what you think, be sure to let me know why in the comments.

As things currently stand though, I can't help but think this is nothing but bad news for the Windows ecosystem and Microsoft. I'd honestly be shocked if this $599 MacBook doesn't make a dent in the Windows laptop market.

