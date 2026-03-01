Lenovo keeps the Surface Pro form factor alive with its new ThinkPad X13 detachable 2-in-1 Windows 11 tablet PC — just don't look at the price
Unveiled at Mobile World Congress, Lenovo is kicking the 2-in-1 Windows tablet form factor into life with its new ThinkPad X13 detachable PC.
Lenovo has unveiled its latest 2-in-1 PC, and this one takes on the form factor popularized by the Surface Pro. It's the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Detachable, a tablet PC with pen support, a built-in kickstand and detachable keyboard accessory, and designed from the ground up for professionals and commercial use.
The new ThinkPad X13 Detachable features Intel's latest Core Ultra 3 series chips, a 13-inch 2800x1920 IPS touchscreen with 120Hz variable refresh rate, up to 1TB M.2 SSD storage, up to 64GB RAM and a 45Wh battery that should mean the tablet will last "all day." Given the current RAM crisis, pricing for the ThinkPad X13 Detachable is expected to start at a high $1,999.
If you're a fan of the Surface Pro form factor, but have been frustrated with some of its design decisions, this new 2-in-1 from Lenovo is a strong alternative. In addition to supporting Windows 11, it also supports Fedora Linux, making it a great choice for those who like to frequent the other side.