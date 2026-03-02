Lenovo's versatile and compact Yoga 7 2-in-1 convertible laptop is always a solid value with its 2K OLED display and strong Ryzen AI processor performance, but right now, for a very limited time, you can save an extra $350 on a PC that's already less than $1,000.

That brings the total down to just $599.99 at Best Buy, a price that seems unfair for this level of PC. The drawback? The promotion expires roughly 15 hours after the time of publishing this deal, so you won't want to wait around too long if it's what you need.

2K OLED Save 37% ($350) Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 (14"): was $949.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

With an AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 CPU, 16GB of speedy LPDDR5x-7500 RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 2K OLED touch display, this is a lot of convertible PC for a very reasonable price. The sale at Best Buy expires today, so don't wait too long!

Why is Lenovo's 14" Yoga 7 2-in-1 such an easy recommendation?

Lenovo's Yoga 7 2-in-1 is as comfortable as a notebook as it is a tablet. (Image credit: Lenovo)

Regardless of the pricing, Lenovo's 14-inch Yoga 7 2-in-1 is a PC that I've recommended to friends and family who want a versatile laptop with a lid that rotates 360 degrees to become a tablet. The fact that it's on sale for $350 less than normal only makes it more attractive.

The 14-inch form factor is essentially perfect for a 2-in-1 device that you'll sometimes use as a tablet. It's not too heavy, as Windows Central Senior Editor Ben Wilson discovered in his 16-inch Yoga 7i 2-in-1 review, and it's not so small that it will stand in the way of multitasking.

Despite its budget pricing, it comes with some rather nice specs, including a gorgeous OLED touch display with perfect contrast and deep color. It supports Dolby Vision, it hits up to 600 nits brightness, and it's certified for VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500.

The keyboard and touchpad are both super comfortable, and the keys are flanked by top-firing speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Above the screen is a 5MP camera that does a great job for video conferencing.

With some PCs this slim (it measures just 0.65 inches), you might expect a lack of port variety. Not so. The laptop includes HDMI 2.1, dual USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader.

In terms of performance, the AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 CPU is a strong performer that comes with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) powerful enough to handle Windows 11's Copilot+ AI tools. Combine the chip with 16GB of fast LPDDR5x RAM, a 512GB SSD, and battery life that Lenovo says can go for up to 22 hours when streaming video, and you have a system that can keep up with a busy lifestyle.

This deal that drops the Yoga 7's price to $599.99 at Best Buy is set to expire today, February 2, so you have about 15 hours left from the time of publishing to make a final decision.

