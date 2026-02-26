The Dell 14 Premium features the same CNC-machined aluminum, zero-lattice keyboard, and haptic touchpad as the flagship XPS line.

If you want a premium laptop that rivals the MacBook Pro in build quality and design but don't want to spend $2,500, Dell has the perfect deal for you. Right now, the Dell 14 Premium I recommend is $820 off — and its spec sheet almost looks like a mistake.

For $1,768.98, you get a laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a 14.5-inch 3.2K OLED display. That same model costs $2,588.98 without a discount, and I'd argue it was worth that price at launch.

"Stealth" XPS 14 Save 32% ($820) Dell 14 Premium Laptop: was $2,588.98 now $1,768.98 at Dell This 14-inch powerhouse is essentially a high-end XPS in a different box. For under $1,800, you're getting 32GB of RAM and a 3.2K OLED panel — specs that usually push the $2,500 mark. If you do any kind of creative work or just hate staring at a dull LCD, this is the best deal on Dell's site right now.

The Dell 14 Premium is now a year old, but it's still an excellent machine. I wouldn't blame you for not knowing what a Dell 14 Premium is. Dell only used the "Premium" branding for about a year before admitting its mistake and bringing back the XPS brand.

This is essentially a Dell XPS 14 from last year with a different label. On top of the laptop featuring a familiar design to anyone who has owned an XPS laptop recently, Dell even includes its XPS laptops and Dell Premium laptops in the same section of its online store.

Our friends at Tom's Guide also called the Dell 14 Premium "an XPS in everything but name" in their review.

The Dell 14 Premium has a zero-lattice keyboard, which allows it to pack large keys onto a compact body. It also has a haptic touchpad to customize how clicking and navigating feels on your laptop.

The 14.5-inch 3.2K OLED display is the star of the show here. Upgrading to that panel used to cost an extra $200, so getting it as part of a discounted laptop is quite the perk.

"I fired up the latest trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash and was blown away by how bright and colorful everything appeared," said Tony Polanco in Tom's Guide's review of the PC. He added, "The OLED panel also creates defined contrasts between light and dark elements."

As a quick note, the screen can make certain media appear oversaturated, so you may have to tweak the laptop's settings. But the OLED screen is beautiful and soundly in the plus column for the Dell 14 Premium.

When it comes to tech, I usually buy last year's model. When picking between a premium price tag for the latest gadget or a massively discounted PC I would have jumped at a year ago, the choice is obvious. The Dell 14 Premium at $820 off is the way to go.

Alternative deals

The Dell 14 Premium has a massive discount and delivers excellent value, but it's not the only premium laptop on sale through Dell. Its larger sibling, the Dell 16 Premium is also reduced for Dell Deal Days.

If you prefer to grab brand-new gadgets, the new XPS 14 and XPS 16 are on sale as well. The new XPS 14 starts at a lower price of $1,349, but keep in mind you're dropping down to 16GB of RAM and losing that stunning OLED display. For the extra money, the 'Premium' clearance model is better hardware value.

