The Acer Aspire 14 AI Laptop is a potent mid-range laptop fit for productivity tasks, and it's enjoying a rare 43% this week at Best Buy
Apple's new MacBook Neo is making headlines saying it's the best entry-level laptop for newcomers to laptop usage, thanks to an affordable MSRP of $599 and above-average hardware.
However, rival PC companies aren't taking this challenge from Apple lying down, as several superior-specced laptops have been going on sale this week. Such as the Acer Aspire 14 AI, which has its $1049.99 MSRP chopped down to $599.99 at Best Buy.
"Overall, the Acer Aspire 14 AI is a very good laptop that can handle everyday workloads like video calls, web surfing, creative programs like Photoshop, and more with ease." ~ Rebecca Spear, former Gaming and News Editor
Why buy the Acer Aspire 14 AI over the Macbook Neo?
For starters, the Acer Aspire 14 AI is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor with 8 Cores, which has a better performance edge over the MacBook Neo's Apple A18 Pro processor (especially when running Windows programs).
By itself, the Intel Core Ultra 7 wouldn't amount to much, comparatively speaking.
However, the Acer Aspire 14 AI's processor performance is bolstered with the inclusion of 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD to further distance itself from the latest Apple darling. There's no USB 2 port to be found here, either.
Other notable features of the Acer Aspire 14 AI include an NPU with 40 TOPs for completing AI tasks quickly, a long battery life of 22 hours, and a 14-inch LED display with 1920x1200 FHD+ resolution, 60Hz refresh rates, and 300 max nits of brightness.
Now, there's no question that the MacBook Neo's default $599.99 MSRP is more affordable than the Acer Aspire 14 AI's default MSRP of $1049.99.
Thanks to this 43% discount, however, the Acer Aspire 14 AI is now the same price as the MacBook Neo for a limited time. So, if you want a workhorse laptop that doesn't compromise its performance for a lower price, then this $599.99 bargain at Best Buy is a sure-fire bet I would highly recommend.
Alternative discounted configurations
If you want an alternative configuration that offers even more specs or a cheaper price, here are some back-up options to consider:
- $499.99 at Amazon (was $829.99) (Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 226V, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD).
- $769.99 at Walmart (was $1,779.99) (Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 258V, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD).
FAQ
Is this laptop good for gaming?
No. This laptop's specs are designed for casual media consumption, web browsing, or heavy-duty writing and editing tasks, not for running graphically demanding video games.
What ports does it have?
It includes an HDMI, two Thunderbolt, one USB-C, two USB-A, one headphone jack, and one microphone jack port.
Is its RAM and SSD upgradeable?
Its SSD can be replaced, but its RAM cannot as its soldered into the motherboard.
