The Acer Aspire 14 AI is a capable AI laptop with more storage and RAM than you'll find in a MacBook Neo.

Apple's new MacBook Neo is making headlines saying it's the best entry-level laptop for newcomers to laptop usage, thanks to an affordable MSRP of $599 and above-average hardware.

However, rival PC companies aren't taking this challenge from Apple lying down, as several superior-specced laptops have been going on sale this week. Such as the Acer Aspire 14 AI, which has its $1049.99 MSRP chopped down to $599.99 at Best Buy.

Why buy the Acer Aspire 14 AI over the Macbook Neo?

The Acer Aspire 14 AI's touchpad. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

For starters, the Acer Aspire 14 AI is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor with 8 Cores, which has a better performance edge over the MacBook Neo's Apple A18 Pro processor (especially when running Windows programs).

By itself, the Intel Core Ultra 7 wouldn't amount to much, comparatively speaking.

However, the Acer Aspire 14 AI's processor performance is bolstered with the inclusion of 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD to further distance itself from the latest Apple darling. There's no USB 2 port to be found here, either.

Other notable features of the Acer Aspire 14 AI include an NPU with 40 TOPs for completing AI tasks quickly, a long battery life of 22 hours, and a 14-inch LED display with 1920x1200 FHD+ resolution, 60Hz refresh rates, and 300 max nits of brightness.

Now, there's no question that the MacBook Neo's default $599.99 MSRP is more affordable than the Acer Aspire 14 AI's default MSRP of $1049.99.

Thanks to this 43% discount, however, the Acer Aspire 14 AI is now the same price as the MacBook Neo for a limited time. So, if you want a workhorse laptop that doesn't compromise its performance for a lower price, then this $599.99 bargain at Best Buy is a sure-fire bet I would highly recommend.

Alternative discounted configurations

If you want an alternative configuration that offers even more specs or a cheaper price, here are some back-up options to consider:

$499.99 at Amazon (was $829.99) (Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 226V, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD).

(was $829.99) (Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 226V, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD). $769.99 at Walmart (was $1,779.99) (Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 258V, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD).

FAQ

Is this laptop good for gaming? No. This laptop's specs are designed for casual media consumption, web browsing, or heavy-duty writing and editing tasks, not for running graphically demanding video games.

What ports does it have? It includes an HDMI, two Thunderbolt, one USB-C, two USB-A, one headphone jack, and one microphone jack port.

Is its RAM and SSD upgradeable? Its SSD can be replaced, but its RAM cannot as its soldered into the motherboard.

