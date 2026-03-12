Click for next article

"This is an Xbox" has been scrubbed from Microsoft's websites and the Xbox brand has shifted to other marketing speak.

Your Meta Quest, smart fridge, and smartphone are no longer Xbox consoles. Microsoft is more than moving on from its "This is an Xbox" campaign. The company's website no longer has any content under that tag.

The original announcement post for the "This is an Xbox" campaign is also gone, showing "Oops! That page cannot be found."

Many argued that the campaign watered down the value of Xbox hardware. Considering the Xbox brand has taken a hit recently and formerly exclusive games have been ported to competing consoles, it's more important than ever for the Xbox brand to be able to hold up a flagship product and say 'This is an Xbox' and then be able to explain why someone should want it.

Many joked about the "This is an Xbox" campaign, arguing it diluted the Xbox brand. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Asha Sharma, the new Xbox CEO has reaffirmed Xbox's commitment to hardware. Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, has made it clear that Microsoft will “always” invest in gaming.

Sharma officially revealing Xbox's next console, codenamed "Project Helix," illustrates that commitment. Microsoft rebranding the Xbox full-screen experience as Xbox mode lays the groundwork for Project Helix.

We already knew that Microsoft was pivoting away from "This is an Xbox" and similar phrasing. At GDC, the old campaign has been completely absent. Instead, we've seen phrases like "Build for what's next" and "The future of Xbox starts now."

Microsoft and the Xbox team have now taken things a step further by removing "This is an Xbox" from official websites.