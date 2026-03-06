Click for next article

The most fractious decision Microsoft has made for Xbox in the past two years pertains to that of exclusivity, with Xbox famously giving up on the idea that its console platforms should have any form of unique content.

As we head into 2026, Microsoft is poised to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Xbox platform. Icons like Master Chief from Halo, platforms like Forza, and nostalgic experiences like Fable are set to take center stage. But there's a cloud hanging over them, for better or worse. This past week, Microsoft also revealed the next-gen Xbox hardware, Project Helix, set to run both PC and Xbox games out of the box.

Microsoft has fully dropped Xbox exclusivity for all of its iconic games and worlds and will now potentially make more money from PlayStation's audience over its own homegrown Xbox ecosystem. This incentivizes Xbox's first-party teams to prioritize PlayStation, potentially leading to a cascading downward trajectory for the Xbox first-party platform.