Bethesda's 2023 sci-fi space exploration RPG Starfield has remained exclusively available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC systems, and Xbox Game Pass since it was released two and a half years ago. However, there have been widespread rumors of a PS5 version for months now — and a new leak suggests that it may only be a few weeks away from launching.

That leak comes from the credible industry insider billbil-kun of the French outlet Dealabs, who reports that Starfield will release on PS5 on April 7, 2026 after investigating a similar report from the Polish site PPE.pl. It's also been said that preorders for the PS5 version will go live on March 17 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET, which is exactly two weeks from now.

Just as it is on Xbox and PC, the PS5 edition of Starfield will allegedly be purchasable in a Standard Edition or a Premium Edition, with the former coming in at $49.99 / €49.99 / £44.99 and the latter costing $69.99 / €69.99 / £59.99. Presumably, the Premium Edition will include access to the Shattered Space DLC, a Constellation skin pack, and 1,000 Creation Credits as it does on the game's original platforms.

Whispers of a PS5 version of Starfield began coming late last year when Bethesda gave media and creators a behind-closed-doors look at what's coming next to the RPG, and gained further traction when the well-known insider Shinobi602 reported official news about the PS5 release and what's next for the game would come in March.

Then, not long afterwards, Bethesda's Todd Howard announced that more details about Starfield's next big content update were "coming soon," lending credence to the theory that we will indeed get some big news about the title later this month.

It's not yet clear what exactly is next for Starfield, but many believe it will be the game's long-awaited second DLC. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Given that this leak suggests we'll get preorders for the PS5 version of Starfield on March 17, I expect that we'll see Bethesda showcase what's next for its expansive sci-fi RPG the day before or on the day of that release, with the studio then announcing the PS5 edition and its preorders as an "oh, and one more thing" twist.

Assuming that's the plan, the surprise has been spoiled, though admittedly it never would've really been much of a surprise at all — though it's still coming to PS5 faster than I thought it would. Xbox has brought pretty much every new game it's published in the last few years to PS5 either at launch or with post-release ports, and several of them have performed very well on the platform; Starfield making the jump feels rather inevitable.

With Xbox hinting at a shift on exclusives, it's hard to say whether or not we'll continue to see Xbox Game Studios titles come to PS5 under the new CEO Asha Sharma. But I'd argue that at least for Starfield, it seems extremely likely that a port is coming, and coming soon at that.

As for the upcoming new content that players on all platforms will be able to enjoy, Todd Howard has went out of his way to state