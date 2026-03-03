Xbox's Starfield reportedly has a PS5 release date according to a new leak — Bethesda's RPG may be coming to PlayStation sooner than I thought

published

A new leak suggests the Xbox RPG Starfield is coming to PS5 in just a few weeks.

A screenshot from one of the first trailers for Bethesda's 2023 sci-fi RPG Starfield. (Image credit: Microsoft, via The Washington Post)

Bethesda's 2023 sci-fi space exploration RPG Starfield has remained exclusively available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC systems, and Xbox Game Pass since it was released two and a half years ago. However, there have been widespread rumors of a PS5 version for months now — and a new leak suggests that it may only be a few weeks away from launching.

That leak comes from the credible industry insider billbil-kun of the French outlet Dealabs, who reports that Starfield will release on PS5 on April 7, 2026 after investigating a similar report from the Polish site PPE.pl. It's also been said that preorders for the PS5 version will go live on March 17 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET, which is exactly two weeks from now.

It's not yet clear what exactly is next for Starfield, but many believe it will be the game's long-awaited second DLC. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Given that this leak suggests we'll get preorders for the PS5 version of Starfield on March 17, I expect that we'll see Bethesda showcase what's next for its expansive sci-fi RPG the day before or on the day of that release, with the studio then announcing the PS5 edition and its preorders as an "oh, and one more thing" twist.

Assuming that's the plan, the surprise has been spoiled, though admittedly it never would've really been much of a surprise at all — though it's still coming to PS5 faster than I thought it would. Xbox has brought pretty much every new game it's published in the last few years to PS5 either at launch or with post-release ports, and several of them have performed very well on the platform; Starfield making the jump feels rather inevitable.

With Xbox hinting at a shift on exclusives, it's hard to say whether or not we'll continue to see Xbox Game Studios titles come to PS5 under the new CEO Asha Sharma. But I'd argue that at least for Starfield, it seems extremely likely that a port is coming, and coming soon at that.

As for the upcoming new content that players on all platforms will be able to enjoy, Todd Howard has went out of his way to state