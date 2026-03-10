Click for next article

A look at NVIDIA GeForce Now on a Steam Deck.

NVIDIA is having a busy week at the GDC 2026 conference, and its GeForce Now game streaming service is at the forefront with new features and new games just announced.

Similar to a browser extension I highlighted last year that lets you know which Steam games are also available on Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA's GeForce Now is set to receive in-app labels on games that you already have access to in your Xbox Game Pass and Ubisoft+ subscriptions.

NVIDIA notes that this feature is designed to improve game discoverability, and it appears that you'll be able to launch these games directly from NVIDIA's app.

