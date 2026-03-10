NVIDIA GeForce Now cloud gaming isn't my first choice, but the latest upgrades and games out of GDC have me interested — Is this the answer to rising hardware costs?

I'd rather play games on a PC I built myself, but that's becoming ever more difficult as hardware prices reach astronomical levels.

Steam Deck console with NvIdia GeForce Now interface on screeen
A look at NVIDIA GeForce Now on a Steam Deck. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

NVIDIA is having a busy week at the GDC 2026 conference, and its GeForce Now game streaming service is at the forefront with new features and new games just announced.

Similar to a browser extension I highlighted last year that lets you know which Steam games are also available on Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA's GeForce Now is set to receive in-app labels on games that you already have access to in your Xbox Game Pass and Ubisoft+ subscriptions.

