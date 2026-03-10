Click for next article

Windows updates are usually installed automatically when they become available, though you can trigger them manually by navigating through Windows 11's Settings app and checking for available updates, which will start if available. While they can sometimes be controversial, automatic updates help with security patches, performance improvements, and feature enhancements — but you can still disable them if you want to.

Interestingly, there seems to be an increase in the number of reports upgraded to the latest version of Windows. And while it could be a bug or an issue with the settings, plenty of users affected have pointed the finger at Microsoft. IT expert Günther Born recently published a blog post that rounds up incidents of alleged forced Windows updates, which he called "too many coincidences."

Multiple users have now reported that their devices were updated from Windows 11 version 24H2 to version 25H2 without authorization. However, as my colleague Sean Endicott explained last year, Microsoft had announced plans to automatically install the latest feature update (25H2) on older Windows 11 releases such as 23H2, since those versions have reached end of service.

Article continues below

Microsoft isn't officially pushing upgrades from Windows 11 24H2 to 25H2 while 24H2 is still supported, but some users report being “forcefully” upgraded anyway. According to one of Born's readers:

"There are users who deliberately reject Windows 11! Not even because of the – in my opinion, awful – user interface, but simply because Windows 11 updates are a bit like playing the lottery. You might get lucky and it continues to run smoothly, but you might also be unlucky and have to reinstall everything!

Personally, I'm not a fan of Windows 11, and although my PC is capable of running it, I'm switching to Linux after ESU! (TPM is also deliberately disabled!) Should Microsoft be so brazen as to activate the TPM without asking via an update and install Windows 11, all data will be backed up and Windows will simply be wiped clean…

It's enough that they've implemented a rule in the Microsoft Store that updates can only be paused for a maximum of 5 weeks. After this period, all apps will be updated whether you want them or not! Only after that is it possible to pause updates again…"

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

PCWorld speculates that the unwanted upgrades could be traced back to Microsoft's enablement packages, which are designed to make version changes faster and smoother since Windows 11 24H2 and 25H2 share the same source code.

As such, affected users might have received the enablement package for 25H2 due to an error, prompting installation of the latest Windows version on their device. To that end, it's still unclear whether a bug could be causing the unsolicited Windows upgrades, users might have triggered the upgrades unknowingly, or Microsoft is indeed behind it.

Last week, I even highlighted a complaint of Microsoft automatically upgrading a user's Windows 10 PC to Windows 11 while they were showering. Microsoft has made TPM 2.0 a mandatory system requirement for Windows 11, so in theory, disabling this feature should prevent the last-gen OS from upgrading automatically, but perhaps not.