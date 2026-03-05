Click for next article

On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, Microsoft is expected to begin the rollout of yet another Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11 in the third month of the year, making available some new features, changes, and security improvements.

In this cumulative update, the company introduces a new network speed test feature through the Taskbar. The Start menu gains a new option for those using a Microsoft account. In the Camera's settings, you can now control pan and tilt, Sysmon becomes a native tool, there are interface changes for the Settings, and more.

In this guide, I'll highlight the most significant changes in the March 2026 Security Update for Windows 11 versions 25H2 and 24H2, since both are identical.

Windows 11's new features arriving in March

Microsoft uses the Controlled Feature Rollout (CFR) technology to gradually roll out new improvements, so it may take some time before you see them.

1. Taskbar with Speed test "feature"

Microsoft is adding a new network speed test, which you can access from the Taskbar. According to the company, it's accessible by right-clicking the network icon in the System Tray or from the Wi-Fi or Cellular pages in the Quick Settings interface.

When you select the option, the web browser will open on a Bing page to perform the network test using your internet connection to diagnose connectivity issues and performance.

However, this doesn't qualify as a feature (in my opinion) since it's merely a link to Bing's internet testing tool that uses the Ookla testing tool. So, you can simply open "speedtest.net" to perform the connection test.

Another small change is happening in the overflow menu. Now, when using the uncombined option in the Taskbar, apps with multiple open windows will no longer shift all instances to the overflow menu. Instead, only the windows that overflow will be placed in the secondary menu.

2. Start menu new account option

The Start menu isn't getting another redesign, but it's getting a small tweak with the new link in the account manager menu that points to the benefits associated with your Microsoft account.

3. Camera new support for pan and tilt

On the "Cameras" settings page, in the properties of a camera under the "Basic settings" section, Microsoft is now adding new controls to manage the pan and tilt settings.