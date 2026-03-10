This bargain 16-inch Windows 11 laptop gives you a 2K display for under $550 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage — and AMD's AI processor makes it a Copilot+ PC
Walmart's own "Tech Editors" have rightfully highlighted the HP Omnibook 5 with generous specs and plenty of ports.
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Sometimes you don't need to wait to buy a laptop when it's on sale. Some are genuinely worth their price, with an affordable MSRP and packing tons of efficient hardware, including a high-resolution display for better visuals.
One such example, surprisingly found at Walmart of all places, is the HP Omnibook 5 16-inch laptop, an absolute bargain with a 2K display, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a traditional AMD Ryzen AI processor for just $547.99 at Walmart.
The HP Omnibook 5 16" is an affordable yet very capable work-focused laptop equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 AI processor with an NPU capable of up to 50 TOPS, a 2K display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Why buy the HP Omnibook 5 16-inch laptop?
For starters, this Copilot+ PC is built with AMD's Ryzen 7 AI 300 Series processor with an NPU dedicated to local AI tasks rated at 50 TOPS, so it can efficiently handle multitasking apps and run AI-related tasks with satisfactory performance speeds.
The HP Omnibook 5 also features a 2K anti-glare display that can render images with great detail, albeit with a relatively standard 300-nits max brightness and color gamut (62.5% of sRGB) levels that'll be outshined by higher-end models. Still, a long battery life gives you nearly 15 hours before needing to recharge.
Other notable features include the 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space, a built-in FHD IR camera supporting Windows Hello logins, a sturdy build, and that generous MSRP of $547.99, which is extremely affordable for a laptop with a 16-inch display, especially considering what Apple just launched with the MacBook Neo.
So, if you're looking for a reliable workplace laptop and you don't want to wait for a discount to buy, then we recommend the HP Omnibook 5 at Walmart for $547.99.
What's more is that if you buy it from Walmart, you will get free access to three (ironically Apple-based) subscription services at Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and Apple TV for several months, depending on the app.
FAQ
Is this laptop good for gaming?
The HP Omnibook 5 16-inch isn't designed for gaming, but lightweight titles with low graphical requirements will work at minimal settings. It isn't designed for demanding AAA PC games, so you're better off with a dedicated gaming laptop for that.
How bright is its display?
This model of the HP Omnibook 5 16-inch features an IPS LCD panel with a maximum brightness of 300 nits and a color gamut of ~45–60% NTSC / ~50–70% sRGB.
Are the RAM and SSD upgradeable?
The RAM isn't upgradeable because it's soldered to the motherboard, and there are no SO-DIMM slots. The SSD, on the other hand, can be upgraded as it includes an M.2 NVMe SSD slot where you can replace the 512GB SSD with a larger one.