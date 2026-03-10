Click for next article

Sometimes you don't need to wait to buy a laptop when it's on sale. Some are genuinely worth their price, with an affordable MSRP and packing tons of efficient hardware, including a high-resolution display for better visuals.

One such example, surprisingly found at Walmart of all places, is the HP Omnibook 5 16-inch laptop, an absolute bargain with a 2K display, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a traditional AMD Ryzen AI processor for just $547.99 at Walmart.

Next-Gen AI laptop HP Omnibook 5 16" Laptop: $547.99 at Walmart

The HP Omnibook 5 16" is an affordable yet very capable work-focused laptop equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 AI processor with an NPU capable of up to 50 TOPS, a 2K display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Why buy the HP Omnibook 5 16-inch laptop?

The HP Omnibook 5 16-inch laptop's tech specs. (Image credit: HP)

For starters, this Copilot+ PC is built with AMD's Ryzen 7 AI 300 Series processor with an NPU dedicated to local AI tasks rated at 50 TOPS, so it can efficiently handle multitasking apps and run AI-related tasks with satisfactory performance speeds.

The HP Omnibook 5 also features a 2K anti-glare display that can render images with great detail, albeit with a relatively standard 300-nits max brightness and color gamut (62.5% of sRGB) levels that'll be outshined by higher-end models. Still, a long battery life gives you nearly 15 hours before needing to recharge.

Other notable features include the 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space, a built-in FHD IR camera supporting Windows Hello logins, a sturdy build, and that generous MSRP of $547.99, which is extremely affordable for a laptop with a 16-inch display, especially considering what Apple just launched with the MacBook Neo.

So, if you're looking for a reliable workplace laptop and you don't want to wait for a discount to buy, then we recommend the HP Omnibook 5 at Walmart for $547.99.

What's more is that if you buy it from Walmart, you will get free access to three (ironically Apple-based) subscription services at Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and Apple TV for several months, depending on the app.

FAQ

Is this laptop good for gaming? The HP Omnibook 5 16-inch isn't designed for gaming, but lightweight titles with low graphical requirements will work at minimal settings. It isn't designed for demanding AAA PC games, so you're better off with a dedicated gaming laptop for that.

How bright is its display? This model of the HP Omnibook 5 16-inch features an IPS LCD panel with a maximum brightness of 300 nits and a color gamut of ~45–60% NTSC / ~50–70% sRGB.