Click for next article

This composite shows what Windows 11 could look like on the MacBook Air M5 when using Parallels Desktop.

Windows software and compatibility on MacBook hardware used to be the dream. Many make that dream a reality by running Parallels Desktop, which lets you run Windows 11 on supported Macs.

With the recent unveiling of the MacBook Air M5, Parallels highlighted how the new laptop from Apple pairs nicely with the virtualization software:

"The M5 MacBook Air is a well-rounded upgrade: more memory, faster chip, doubled storage, and the new wireless standard — all in the same light, quiet, all-day design. For anyone who needs Windows apps on a Mac, this is one of the best machines you can buy."

The blog post from Parallels argues that the MacBook Air M5 is "one of the best machines you can buy" if you need Windows apps on a Mac. My question is whether Parallels included too many caveats.