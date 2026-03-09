Is the best Windows laptop for $1,100 the MacBook Air M5? The answer genuinely surprised me.

Apple finally gave the base MacBook Air 16GB of RAM, but splitting a laptop between macOS and Windows eats up a lot of memory.

A composite image illustrating what Windows 11 would look like on a MacBook Air M5.
This composite shows what Windows 11 could look like on the MacBook Air M5 when using Parallels Desktop. (Image credit: Future | Edited with Gemini)

Windows software and compatibility on MacBook hardware used to be the dream. Many make that dream a reality by running Parallels Desktop, which lets you run Windows 11 on supported Macs.

With the recent unveiling of the MacBook Air M5, Parallels highlighted how the new laptop from Apple pairs nicely with the virtualization software: