GitHub Copilot recently gained support for OpenAI's latest coding model, GPT-5.4, designed for more complex development tasks, with improvements to reasoning and multi-step problem solving.

Its arrival also comes shortly after its rival Anthropic introduced its latest coding model, Claude Opus 4.6, which launched exactly one month before GPT-5.4. For users, both GPT-5.4 and Claude Opus 4.6 are available to those on Copilot Pro, Pro+, Business, and Enterprise plans.

One notable difference between the two appears to be the context window. GPT-5.4 offers up to a 400k context window, compared to the 192k available with Claude Opus 4.6, potentially making GPT-5.4 better suited to working with larger codebases.

GitHub Copilot with GPT-5.4 is available across a wide range of development environments, including Visual Studio Code, Visual Studio, JetBrains IDEs, Xcode, Eclipse, GitHub.com, GitHub Mobile, and GitHub CLI — I’ll be honest, I only knew a couple of those different coding environments even existed.

If you didn't know, GitHub Copilot is Microsoft’s AI-powered coding assistant. It uses various large language models (LLMs) to help developers complete a range of programming tasks. The tool is built directly into coding environments to suggest code as you type, help explain existing code, and assist with other common development tasks.

To put it simply, GitHub Copilot can act like an autocomplete system for coding. It reads the context of what a developer is writing and suggests the next line of code or even entire functions; however, some users use it to build entire apps without much human input (vibe coding).

🗨️ Would you try GPT 5.4 in GitHub Copilot?

I won’t get into the semantics around whether this is good or not; instead, I’ll just focus on delivering the news here, because AI drama can be quite tiring, regardless of my personal views on the matter.

AI coding tools are evolving fast; whether we like them or not, they are becoming a big part of developer workflows. Some people use them freely, whilst others prefer to do things the traditional way.

Have tools like GitHub Copilot become part of your workflow, or do you still prefer coding without AI assistance?

Let us know in the comments, and help me gauge your interest with a poll.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.