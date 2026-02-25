Microsoft Copilot and Outlook teamed up to make the worst Edge feature ever — but there's still time to cancel it

Clicking links in Outlook could soon open Copilot in Edge automatically.

Asking Copilot to summarize a Windows Central article
A new Microsoft Edge feature will open the browser's Copilot-powered side pane automatically when you click a link in Outlook. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Microsoft continues to push AI onto its users, proving that each Microsoft product can — and often will — serve as a billboard for services from the tech giant. An upcoming feature for Microsoft Edge will open Copilot in the side pane automatically when you click a link in Outlook.

I'm sure that Microsoft would argue the feature is useful, but everyone I've spoken to responded negatively. From jokes asking what Microsoft is doing to playfully cursing at the tech giant.

Sean Endicott
Sean Endicott
News Writer and apps editor

Sean Endicott is a news writer and apps editor for Windows Central with 11+ years of experience. A Nottingham Trent journalism graduate, Sean has covered the industry’s arc from the Lumia era to the launch of Windows 11 and generative AI. Having started at Thrifter, he uses his expertise in price tracking to help readers find genuine hardware value.

Beyond tech news, Sean is a UK sports media pioneer. In 2017, he became one of the first to stream via smartphone and is an expert in AP Capture systems. A tech-forward coach, he was named 2024 BAFA Youth Coach of the Year. He is focused on using technology—from AI to Clipchamp—to gain a practical edge.

