A new Microsoft Edge feature will open the browser's Copilot-powered side pane automatically when you click a link in Outlook.

Microsoft continues to push AI onto its users, proving that each Microsoft product can — and often will — serve as a billboard for services from the tech giant. An upcoming feature for Microsoft Edge will open Copilot in the side pane automatically when you click a link in Outlook.

I'm sure that Microsoft would argue the feature is useful, but everyone I've spoken to responded negatively. From jokes asking what Microsoft is doing to playfully cursing at the tech giant.

I don't think those reactions will be exclusive to my friends and colleagues. This feature is genuinely odd given the recent backlash against Microsoft forcing AI into more products and services.

The new feature is detailed on the Microsoft 365 roadmap:

"When users open links from Outlook, Microsoft Edge can automatically open the Copilot side pane to provide contextual insights and actionable suggestion chips based on email and destination content - such as highlighting key points, and recommending next actions - without disrupting the browsing flow. This experience helps users quickly understand content, take action with fewer steps, and get more value from Copilot while extending productive browsing time in Edge."

The roadmap entry does not specify if the feature will be enabled or disabled by default, I would assume the latter. Even if the Microsoft Edge team views this feature as genuinely useful, they should be aware enough to realize many would consider the feature being the default behavior of Edge as invasive.

The side pane mentioned by Microsoft is likely in the same spot as the Edge Sidebar, which is currently set for retirement. The Edge team appears keen to reserve that space for Copilot specifically.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new feature for Edge is currently set to roll out in May, but that could change. Microsoft recently explained that it will not end support for legacy printer drivers on Windows 11, which was contrary to a previous entry on the Microsoft 365 roadmap.

Microsoft claimed that roadmap entry was inaccurate and has since been updated. But any feature on the roadmap can change.

I'm hoping Microsoft either changes its plans for the feature that opens Copilot automatically or at least ensures the feature is off by default when it launches.

💬How do you feel about Copilot being integrated into Microsoft products?

The new Microsoft Edge feature is pitched as a helpful shortcut, but most reactions I’ve heard range from confused to outright annoyed, especially with AI already being pushed heavily by Microsoft. Would the feature help your workflow or be an annoyance?



Drop your thoughts below and join the conversation!

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.