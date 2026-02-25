Microsoft was wrong: Windows 11 is not ending support for legacy printer drivers after all

"If your printer works today, it will continue to work" Microsoft says as it issues correction around plans to end support for legacy printer drivers.

In a statement issued to Windows Central, Microsoft has confirmed that the company is not planning to end support for legacy printer drivers on Windows 11. The statement comes after the Windows Roadmap was updated to imply support for V3 and V4 printer drivers were being deprecated in the OS last month.

"Windows has not ended support for legacy printer drivers. If your printer works with Windows today, it will continue to work, and no action is required," a Microsoft spokesperson said. "As of Jan 15, 2026, legacy drivers submitted to Windows Hardware Quality Labs and published to Windows Update will only be approved on a case-by-case basis, as described in the End of Servicing Plan for Third-Party Printer Drivers on Windows on Microsoft Learn"

