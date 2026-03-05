On October 14, 2025, Microsoft officially ended support for Windows 10. It's no secret that the company has been pushing users to upgrade to Windows 11, especially with the not-so-subtle full-screen, multipage pop-up ads. That, and one user recently blamed Microsoft for supposedly upgrading their PC to Windows 11 while they were taking a shower.

Windows 10 joining the Microsoft Graveyard is hardly news; Microsoft has been upfront about the move for years before it actually happened. It even extended Windows 10 with a lifeline through its Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, even if some regard it as a last-minute snooze button, or a band-aid to a bleeding system that postpones the inevitable.

Nevertheless, it seemed that Microsoft had fully prepared for Windows 10’s end of support, but that claim is being called into question as it seemingly broke the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) in the process — including automatic repair, factory reset, system image recovery, and other troubleshooting options (via Neowin).

Incidentally, Windows 11 users were riddled with the same issue around the same time Microsoft had pulled the plug on Windows 10 late last year. Microsoft confirmed WinRE was broken in Windows 10 in February. However, the company released an emergency patch to fix the issue.

What’s especially concerning in Windows 10’s case is that the problem emerged after the operating system had already reached its end‑of‑servicing status. Fortunately, Microsoft has now addressed the issue with the latest recovery update for Windows 10, versions 21H2 and 22H2, released on March 3, 2026.

As highlighted in the recovery update: "[Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE)] Fixed: WinRE would not start after installing the October 14, 2025 update KB5068164."

To that end, the update restores functionality by fixing the corrupted WinRE image and reintroducing the Safe OS dynamic package.

🗨️ Windows 11 for the win..?

Elsewhere, Windows 11 is finally gaining broad adoption (72.78% market share) following Windows 10's end of support. It seems like Windows 10 is finally fading away.

Microsoft has also committed to improving the general sentiment around Windows 11 in 2026 by listening to user feedback like bringing back the ability to resize and move the Taskbar and re-evaluating its AI strategy. However, releasing Windows 12 is not on its roadmap for this year.

Did you encounter the WinRE mishap in Windows 10 or Windows 11? Share your experience in the comments.

